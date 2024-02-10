Watch: Six needed off one ball; Sikandar Raza hits maximum in stunning finish

Sikandar Raza was adjudged Player of the Match for his superb all-round performance, which gave Dubai Capitals a much needed win.

The Zimbabwe allrounder hit a final ball six to take Dubai Capitals home in a hard fought game.

In a thrilling encounter of ILT20 2024, Dubai Capitals defeated Desert Vipers on the last ball of the match by 5 wickets. Allrounder Sikandar Raza came to the rescue when Dubai Capitals needed him the most by hitting a six off the last ball of the match.

Raza top scored for his side with 60 from 45 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). He also picked up 1-16 in his 4 overs earlier, which is why he was also adjudged the Player of the Match. Dubai Capitals needed to win this match to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Earlier, Alex Hales and Phil Salt put up a blistering opening partnership for Desert Vipers with 66 in just 4.2 overs before Salt was dismissed. Vipers’ middle order batters could not convert their start into a big total and they scored a below par 171/7.

Chasing 172 to win, Dubai Capitals got off to a disappointing start and they were 3-32 at one stage. Capitals skipper Sam Billings then resurrected the innings with Sikandar Raza before the former was dismissed for a well made 57 off 36 balls.

Although, Raza stood his ground despite a slow start and took the game to the final ball when six runs were needed off one ball. Bowler Ali Naseer bowled a slower length ball outside off stump, which Raza hit over long off to begin the celebrations for the Capitals. Raza celebrated the moment he connected the ball as he knew the job has been done.

Watch: Raza’s final ball six against Desert Vipers

Dubai Capitals stay alive by the skin of their teeth & they have Raza to thank 🙇🙌



6 needed on the last ball & the 🇿🇼 maestro deposits it over long off 🤯#DVvDC | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/iygmkvjHCl — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 9, 2024

With this win, Dubai Capitals have risen to the fourth position in the points table while Desert Vipers stay at the bottom. Capitals will play the table toppers MI Emirates today, where a win will confirm their play-off berth. Meanwhile, Desert Vipers will hope MI Emirates do them a favor by defeating Dubai Capitals. Then, they need to win their own game against Sharjah Warriors to qualify.