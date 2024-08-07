WATCH: Virat Kohli's inspirational speech to Riyan Parag as he hands over ODI cap

Ahead of today's decisive final ODI against Sri Lanka, India youngster Riyan Parag earned his maiden India cap in the format.

Riyan, who replaced pacer Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI, was handed his debut ODI cap by star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli gave a warming speech and even labelled the 22-year-old as a future 'matchwinner for India'.

The Assam cricketer has previously revealed his dream to play for India and it was his breakout Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season earlier this year which backed his case.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan top-order batter banned for 5 years from all cricket for fixing involvement

WATCH: Virat Kohli's inspirational speech to Riyan Parag on ODI debut

Speaking in the huddle, Kohli said, “Riyan, firstly congratulations for getting to play your first game for India. In today’s cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected were watching you and they’ve seen something special in you. And having spoken to GG Bhai, selectors, Rohit and everyone, they see something special in you,” said Kohli in a video shared by BCCI. “You have that ability to be a match-winner for India. I know you have that belief, I’ve known you for a while now and we all have that belief in you. No better time to step in today, 0-1 down, to start off your international career. With an impactful presence on the field ball bat and fielding as well, I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag,” he added.

So far, the batting all-rounder has featured in six T20Is for India, scoring 57 runs with the highest score of 26 and also taking three wickets.

He will be eager to capitalise on this chance with a solid performance and in the process, help India salvage the series and avoid a series defeat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube