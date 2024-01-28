WATCH: Winning moment of West Indies' first Test win in 27 years in Down Under

West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph bowled through pain to rip through and dismantle the Australian batting lineup and help deliver an extraordinary 8-run win for his inexperienced side in the AUS vs WI 2nd Test in Brisbane. After being forced to retire hurt the previous evening due to a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker, Joseph made a remarkable comeback by taking six wickets in a session and securing a total of 7-68. This outstanding performance propelled West Indies to their first test win in Australia since 1997, as Australia was bowled out for 207 while chasing a target of 216 on Sunday.

He had the honour to take the final wicket of the game, capping off an unreal win at The Gabba. Bowling round the wicket to Josh Hazlewood, Joseph strategically aimed at the sweet spot, causing the ball to swing away from the batter and hit the off-stump for the crucial final dismissal. Shamar Joseph excelled with five wickets in the first inning and seven wickets in the second inning, playing a pivotal role in the win.

WATCH: Winning moment of West Indies' first Test win in Australia in 27 years

While Hazlewood could still process what has happened, Joseph led the Windies procession and they ran towards the spectators, jumping and fist-bumping the air. Windies legends Brian Lara and Carl Hooper broke into tears and the videos of the emotions running high went viral on social media.

This is historic! This moment will be replayed countless times over and over as one of the greatest Test victories of all-time.



Shamar Joseph, the giant killer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A story for the ages. #AUSvWIpic.twitter.com/M36fgujP5b — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 28, 2024

After facing a challenging first Test that resulted in a 10-wicket defeat, the West Indies displayed determination by posting 311 runs in the first innings. They then effectively restricted Australia to 289-9 in their first innings, with Alzarri Joseph claiming four wickets and Kemar Roach securing three. In the second innings, Australia managed to dismiss the West Indies for 193, setting themselves a target of 216.

