The leg-spinner had an immediate impact for Kent with a stellar performance in his first outing.

Excluded from the Indian team, ace-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his County debut on September 11. The leg-spinner had an immediate impact for Kent with a stellar performance in his first outing. It's worth noting that Chahal has signed a three-match contract with Kent in the ongoing County Championship.

Chahal has been one of India’s standout performers in T20Is, boasting the highest tally of 96 wickets. However, despite his prowess, he has lagged in the pecking order in ODI cricket and has never been considered for red-ball formats.

He has posted respectable figures in first-class cricket, amassing 87 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 35.25. His most recent appearance in this format was for his home team, Haryana, in a Ranji Trophy match back in December 2022. Now, he is poised to make his debut in England’s prestigious domestic four-day tournament.

Earlier, Kent’s director of cricket, Paul Downton, extended a warm welcome to Chahal’s addition to the club. He expressed the camp’s delight in bringing a spinner of Chahal’s caliber on board for the last three games.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal sends stumps cartwheeling on County debut

“We’re delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra’s quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured,” Paul Downton said. “He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad.”



ALSO READ: WATCH: Hardik Pandya puzzles Babar Azam with inseaming beauty

Chahal also revealed that he is looking forward to playing in England county cricket and said it will be an exciting challenge for him. “This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I’m very much looking forward to,” Chahal said in the statement.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.