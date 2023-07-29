WATCH: Chahal-Jadeja engage in mock confrontation during India's ODI against West Indies

Despite not being part of the playing XI, Chahal decided to amuse himself and Jadeja. Sporting a pair of shades and a serious expression, Chahal jokingly appeared to threaten Jadeja.

Team India seem to be struggling in the ongoing second ODI against the West Indies, having lost half of their side after opting to bat first. However, amidst the struggle, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal managed to keep all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja entertained and in good spirits.

As the 25th over concluded, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (9) was dismissed and Jadeja geared up to head out to the crease at Kensington Oval. At that moment, it started drizzling causing a slight delay in the match.

Despite not being part of the playing XI once again, Chahal decided to amuse himself and Jadeja. They stood near the staircase in front of the dressing room, and Chahal, known for his playful nature, decided to have some fun. Sporting a pair of shades and a serious expression, he jokingly appeared to threaten Jadeja.

Jadeja - Chahal end the confrontation in good spirits

As the shower got heavier, the duo engaged in what looked like a scene from a movie shoot. While Jadeja attended to an issue with his helmet, Chahal pretended to confront him in a seemingly menacing manner. Jadeja, being the good sport that he is, listened attentively for a moment before bursting into laughter at Chahal's so-called threats.

Clearly unimpressed with the act or the seriousness of the warning, Jadeja even playfully pulled Chahal's left cheek, mockingly suggesting how funny he sounded, especially with those sunglasses on.

After the cheek-pulling moment, Chahal couldn't help but smile at the whole situation, and both players returned to the dressing room together, concluding the amusing scene captured in the viral video.



