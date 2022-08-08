Watch: The hilarious fall from Yastika Bhatia in tense CWG final that left teammates in splits

Yastika Bhatia had an unexpected collapse on the turf as she went about entering the ground for her turn to bat.

It was a moment Yastika Bhatia would love to forget as he fall off the hoardings on her turn to bat.

Indian spinner Yastika Bhatia was involved in a funny accident in the closing stages of her team's gold medal final played at the Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I event on Sunday (August 7).

As India strived to overhaul Australia's 161/8 with the pressure mounted on their head, the tension inside the dressing room and among the passionate fans was palpable.

Amidst that, however, Bhatia gave her teammates a few moments of uncontrolled laughter as she collided with the boundary hoardings and collapsed to the other side while going out for her turn to bat.

So consumed by the on-field action and mental preparations for her time to bat, Yastika Bhatia didn't complete evade the hoardings that stood in front of the Indian dugout and twisted her leg, before falling on the turf.

Yastika Bhatia's unexpected fall triggers laughter inside the Indian dugout

The incident happened at the fall of India's seventh wicket at the start of the 19th over of their run-chase. As soon as fellow spinner Radha Yadav was dismissed, the cameras rolled onto Yastika Bhatia, who was all geared up to jump over the hoardings, enter the ground and kick off her innings.

But before she could face off to the Aussies, the youngster left everyone in splits by colliding with the hoardings and falling to the other side. Seeing Bhatia collapse, veterans Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and the rest of the Indian fielders couldn't help but laugh despite all the tension and the drama of the game.

Watch: Radha Yadav pulls off one of the greatest run outs ever in the CWG Final

Bhatia's shoe touched the hoarding, which held her jump back and got her falling off embarrassingly infront of her teammates, who couldn't hide their laughter for what had just transpired.

Yastika Bhatia quickly got up and ran to the ground before her teammates could pull her leg for what happened. To add salt to her injury, Bhatia couldn't hit the ball off the square as was required in the situation and was out for 2 off 5 as India fell painstaking shortly of the target to concede the gold medal to Australia.