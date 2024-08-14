Yuzvendra Chahal spins a web with a five-wicket haul on Northamptonshire debut; watch for more

Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc against Kent in the Metro One-Day Cup while playing Northamptonshire in Canterbury. He took a five-wicket haul on his Northamptonshire debut, registering a figure of 8-5-4-5 to stun the opponent.

He first dismissed Ekansh Singh on the score of 10 - thanks to quick work from the wicketkeeper, Lewis McManus. Then, he sent Jaydn Denly back on the score of 22 via LBW to get his second wicket of the innings.

For his third wicket, Chahal removed Beyers Swanepoel, again with an LBW, for the batter had no counter to the leg-spinner’s variations. Then, he got the better of Grant Stewart, who was caught by another Indian star, Prithvi Shaw.

For his fifth wicket, Chahal dismissed Nathan Gilchrist on the score of 6 to complete a five-for. It was his sixth five-wicket haul for him in List A cricket, taking it in his maiden game of the One-Day Cup 2024.

Northamptonshire defeated Kent by a comprehensive 9-wicket margin

Northamptonshire registered a comprehensive 9-wicket victory against Kent in Canterbury to win their second game of the season. Bowling first, they restricted Kent to a mere 82 - thanks to a marvellous five-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal, whereas Justin Broad also snared three wickets to derail Kent’s innings completely.

While chasing, Northamptonshire lost Prithvi Shaw early on the score of 18 in the fifth over. However, James Sales (33) and George Bartlett (31) steadied the ship and ensured a hassle-free victory for Northamptonshire by nine wickets in 14 overs.

Despite having a few quality players in their squad, Northamptonshire haven’t managed to win games consistently, as their position on the points table suggests. They have only won two games in eight attempts and are in the second-bottom position; only above Lancashire, who have registered only a solitary victory, and won’t qualify for the next stage.

However, their squad is boosted due to the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal, who will look to keep churning out consistent performances in the County Championship matches. It was Northamptonshire’s final game in the One-Day Cup, but Chahal will also be available for five Championship matches.

