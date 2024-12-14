5 players Gujarat Giants will target at the WPL 2025 auction

They have a total available slot of 4 with two overseas and also have the largest remaining purse value.

The Gujarat Giants (GG) finished at the bottom of the table in the first two editions of the Women’s Premier League seasons and will be looking to revamp their squad in the upcoming WPL 2025 auction in a bid to come back stronger. They have a total available slot of 4 with two overseas and also have the largest purse value at INR 4.4 crore and are expected to be very active.

The GG management has released six players, including Sneh Rana, who captained them during the inaugural season. In addition to Rana, GG has also decided to move on from Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, and a few others.

On the other hand, GG also has two new faces in the coaching team. While Michael Klinger will stay on as the head coach, Daniel Marsh has been named the new batting coach, and Pravin Tambe will be the new bowling coach.

Gujarat Giants current squad ahead of WPL 2025 auction: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Mannat Kashyap

Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee, coming off a stellar Women’s Big Bash League season, could be a game-changer for the Giants after their poor showing in the previous edition.

Lee set a WBBL record with an unbeaten 150 against the Sydney Sixers and became the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the league. Her inclusion would address Gujarat’s need for a strong opening batter.

Tejal Hasabnis

Tejal S Hasabnis has been a key figure in competitive cricket for years, earning her international debut for India during the ODI series against T20 champions New Zealand.

In the domestic circuit, she represents Maharashtra and West Zone, consistently delivering strong performances. During India A’s tour of Australia, she scored 166 runs across three matches, with half-centuries in each game and an average of 55.33. Her strike rate of 75.79 impressed the selectors, securing her a place in the Indian team.

With Gujarat Giants struggling in the middle order, Hasabnis could be a valuable addition to strengthen their batting lineup.

Lauren Bell

The absence of an overseas pacer leaves a crucial gap in GG’s bowling lineup, further emphasized by the lack of a capped overseas fast bowler in their squad.

Lauren Bell’s height, bounce generation, and international experience make her an ideal fit for a team looking to strengthen its pace attack. Fans have previously criticized the Giants for their lack of depth in high-pressure situations, and Bell’s inclusion could address this while adding leadership to the bowling unit.

At a base price of INR 30 lakhs, Bell is a cost-effective option to enhance the team’s fast-bowling strength and bring much-needed international experience. Her addition could be a game-changer for the Giants in the upcoming season.

Darcie Brown

In the overseas pacers department, GG has another option in Aussie fast bowler Darcie Brown, who can be added to complete their bowling unit.

Darcie Brown has registered at a base price of INR 30 lakhs and is expected to be on GG’s radar. Notably, Brown opted out of the first two editions of the tournament but has put her name on the auction list for the 2025 edition.

Humairaa Kaazi

Humairaa Kaazi was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the WPL 2025 auction. GG can look to strengthen their middle order with an all-rounder. Though Kaazi hasn’t had much impact in WPL for MI, her recent domestic form has been strong.

She was the top run-scorer in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with 328 runs in 11 matches, including a high score of 76. She also performed well in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy. Kaazi can also offer an additional bowling option and be a useful batter down the order.

