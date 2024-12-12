5 Players Delhi Capitals Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

With INR 2.5 crore remaining, the lowest among the five teams, Delhi have four slots left to complete their squad of 18.

Finalists in the past two seasons, Delhi Capitals have retained 14 players ahead of the WPL 2025 auction, including key players like Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues, while parting ways with Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, and Aparna Mondal.

Their current squad includes nine Indian players and five overseas stars, allowing space for one more overseas signing to strengthen their lineup.

Delhi Capitals current squad ahead of WPL 2025 auction: Meg Lanning, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Alice Capsey, Annabelle Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi

With their current squad, Delhi Capitals will aim to address specific areas of need during the WPL 2025 auction. Let’s take a look at five players Delhi Capitals might target in the auction.

Sneh Rana

Delhi Capitals could look to strengthen their spin department by targeting Sneh Rana in the WPL 2025 auction. Released by Gujarat Giants, Rana has set her base price at INR 30 lakhs. As an experienced and versatile Indian spinner, she could be a valuable addition to complement the existing pair of Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen.

Her ability to perform on Indian tracks and deliver match-winning spells makes her an ideal fit for DC’s squad. Adding Rana would not only bolster their spin attack but also provide crucial depth, enhancing their chances in the upcoming season.

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin, who has registered for the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh, could be a strong contender for Delhi Capitals. Despite going unsold last year, her impressive performance in the 2024 WBBL, where she scored 148 runs and took 10 wickets in 11 matches, underscores her all-round capabilities.

That celebration!



As a versatile overseas player, Dottin can fill the role of a batting finisher while also contributing with the ball. Her addition would complement Marizanne Kapp and provide much-needed depth in both departments, making her a valuable asset for DC.

Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat Parween has registered herself for INR 30 lakhs in the WPL 2025 auction, offering an opportunity for Delhi Capitals to strengthen their wicketkeeping options. With Taniya Bhatia as the only specialist keeper in the squad, Delhi may look to secure a reliable backup during the auction.

Despite limited international exposure, with just five T20Is, Nuzhat’s skills make her a viable candidate. Adding her to the team would enhance depth in the wicketkeeping department, providing Delhi with better squad balance and flexibility throughout the season.

Alana King

Alana King has registered for the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh. While she went unsold in the 2024 auction, her recent performances reaffirm her status as one of the world’s top spinners. In the 2024 WBBL, she emerged as the best bowler, taking 20 wickets in 10 matches, and contributed 105 runs as a lower-order batter.

For Delhi Capitals, who currently have Jess Jonassen as their only reliable overseas spinner and Alice Capsey to provide part-time spin, King could bring much-needed depth to their spin department.

Anshu Nagar

Delhi may look to strengthen their squad by adding a left-arm pacer, as all their current fast bowlers are right-arm medium pacers. This could provide them with much-needed variety, especially in the powerplay overs. One promising young talent is 13-year-old Anshu Nagar, with a base price of INR 10 lakhs, who has impressed with her pace and skill. As a left-arm pacer, she has the ability to move the ball and swing it into right-handed batters, making her a potential threat early on.

If Delhi Capitals target Anshu Nagar in the WPL 2025 auction, she could prove to be a valuable asset to their squad. Given her vast capabilities at such a young age, she could make an immediate impact and bring fresh dynamism to their bowling attack.

