5 Players Mumbai Indians Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

The 2023 WPL champions, Mumbai Indians, retained 14 players ahead of the 2025 WPL auction, releasing Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, and Isabelle Wong.

With a remaining purse of INR 2.65 crore, the second lowest among the five teams, Mumbai have four slots left to complete their squad of 18.

Currently, they have nine Indian players and five overseas players, leaving room for one more overseas addition to balance their roster.

Mumbai Indians current squad ahead of WPL 2025 auction: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana.

With their current squad, Mumbai Indians will aim to address specific areas of need during the WPL 2025 auction. Let’s take a look at five players Mumbai Indians might target in the auction.

Lauren Bell

With Shabnim Ismail spearheading the pace attack, Mumbai Indians might seek another overseas seamer to bolster their bowling lineup, especially after releasing Issy Wong. One potential target could be England’s Lauren Bell, who has registered herself for INR 30 lakhs in the WPL 2025 auction. Bell, previously part of UP Warriorz, was released by the franchise before this season’s auction.

Bell, known for her height and ability to generate bounce, is a consistent performer for England. Her regular appearances and solid performances at the international level make her an attractive option for Mumbai to strengthen their pace unit in the upcoming auction.

Sneh Rana

Mumbai Indians may consider targeting Sneh Rana in the WPL 2025 auction. Rana, who has registered herself for INR 30 lakhs after being released by Gujarat Giants, brings experience and versatility as an Indian spinner, making her a valuable addition to any squad.

With Amelia Kerr and Saika Ishaque already leading the spin department, adding Rana could provide greater variety and flexibility in bowling combinations, especially on spin-friendly tracks. Her all-round abilities would further strengthen Mumbai’s depth, making her a key target in the upcoming auction.

Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat Parween has registered herself for INR 30 lakhs in the WPL 2025 auction, presenting an opportunity for Mumbai Indians to address a key area. With Yastika Bhatia being the only wicketkeeper in the current squad, Mumbai may look to secure a reliable backup in the auction.

Although Nuzhat has limited international experience, with just five T20Is to her name, her skills make her a potential candidate for the role. Adding her to the roster would provide Mumbai with depth in the wicketkeeping department, ensuring better squad balance and options throughout the season.

Tejal Hasabnis

Tejal Hasabnis is likely to be a player Mumbai Indians target in the WPL 2025 auction, having registered herself for INR 30 lakhs. The team could benefit from adding an Indian batter who can either stabilize the innings or accelerate during the middle overs. This would provide much-needed support to key players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver.

Mumbai’s batting lineup has been a concern, particularly with the lower order coming in too early. By targeting Tejal, they could strengthen their middle order and ensure better stability during crucial phases of the game.

Samantha Bates

Samantha Bates, who has registered for INR 10 lakhs in the WPL 2025 auction, could be a key target for Mumbai Indians if they seek an orthodox spinner to complement Amelia Kerr. An uncapped player, Bates was in superb form during the WBBL 2024, finishing as one of the top wicket-takers with 20 wickets alongside Alana King.

Samantha Bates is on FIRE 🔥



Her strong performances make her a promising addition to Mumbai’s spin attack, adding depth and variety to their bowling options. Mumbai may target her in the auction to strengthen their squad.

