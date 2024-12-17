Full Gujarat Giants Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

They first splurged INR 1.70 crores on West Indian Dottin, followed by a record-breaking INR 1.90 crores for Simran Shaikh, making her the most expensive buy of the auction.

Gujarat Giants made a significant splash at the WPL 2025 mini auction, entering with an INR 4.4 crore purse remaining to fill 4 slots, including 2 overseas slots.

They first splurged INR 1.70 crores on West Indian Dottin, followed by a record-breaking INR 1.90 crores for Simran Shaikh, making her the most expensive buy of the auction.

In addition to these big names, the Giants also picked up England’s Danielle Gibson and Prakashika Naik for their base prices.

Dottin, known for her explosive batting, and Shaikh, who brings her own brand of firepower, will add stability to Gujarat’s middle order.

Danielle Gibson, bought for INR 30 lakhs, adds depth with her all-round skills, while Prakashika Naik, bought for INR 10 lakhs, will bring more variety to the squad.

Before the auction, Gujarat retained 14 players, and with these additions, combined with their already impressive roster of foreign stars like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants are set to be a formidable force in the upcoming WPL season.

Out of the INR 15 crore purse allotted to each franchise, Gujarat used INR 14.20 crore to complete their 18-player squad, which consists of 12 Indian players and 6 overseas players.

Players Bought by Gujarat Giants at the Auction

Player Name Price (INR) Deandra Dottin 1.70 crores Simran Shaikh 1.90 crores Danielle Gibson 30 lakhs Prakashika Naik 10 lakhs

Gujarat Giants Full Squad for WPL 2025

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakasikha Naik.

