RCB Star Smashes Unsold Shardul Thakur with a Stunning No-Look Six in SMAT Final [WATCH]

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru featured a stunning moment from Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter playing for Madhya Pradesh.

On the fourth ball of the 20th over, Shardul Thakur, representing Mumbai and unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, bowled a short delivery outside off.

Rajat Patidar’s Confident No-Look Six Leaves Fans in Awe

Patidar, full of confidence, moved to his right and pulled the ball over deep backward square leg for a huge six.

What made the shot even more special was Patidar’s style as he didn’t even look at the ball after hitting it, trusting his timing to send it straight into the stands.

The incredible no-look six had the crowd on their feet and was one of the standout moments of the final, showing Patidar’s skill and confidence in high-pressure situations.

Patidar’s Stellar Knock Powers Madhya Pradesh to 174/8 in SMAT Final

Madhya Pradesh batted first in the SMAT final and posted a total of 174/8 in their 20 overs. Rajat Patidar was the standout performer, scoring 81 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and six sixes, with an impressive strike rate of 202.50.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets, while Ankolekar claimed 1 wicket. Royston Dias also picked up 2 wickets, and Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge took 1 wicket each.

In reply, at the time of writing the report Mumbai are 50/2 after six overs, with Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. Mumbai still need 125 more runs to win. Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw were the two wickets to fall for Mumbai, both dismissed cheaply.

