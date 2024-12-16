News
UP Warriorz WPL 2025 squad
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
December 16, 2024 - 11:49 pm

Full UP Warriorz Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

UPW ended the auction with an unused INR 3.4 crores which can make one wonder if they missed the trick by not buying a gun player.

UP Warriorz WPL 2025 squad

The UP Warriorz (UPW) secured a total of three players at the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) auction – the only team to make fewer than four acquisitions. The three signings included two Indians and one overseas cricketer. The franchise secured India’s Kranti Goud and Arushi Goel alongside Alana King of Australia, all at their respective base prices.

Australian spin-bowling all-rounder Alana King was their most expensive signing at INR 30 lakhs while Goel and Goud came at 10 lakhs each.

While King can contribute across both batting and bowling departments, the UPW have primarily brought in Kranti Goud to strengthen their thin pace department and Delhi batter Arushi Goel is expected to amp up the power-hitting in the lineup.

Prior to the auction, the Warriorz had 15 players in the squad as they retained their core players, including captain Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone.

Out of the INR 15 crore purse allotted to each franchise, UP Warriorz used INR 11.6 crores to complete their 18-player squad, which consists of 12 Indian players and 6 overseas players. Interestingly out of the 3.9 crores purse available, they ended the auction with an unused INR 3.4 crores which can make one wonder if they missed the trick by not buying a gun player.

The Warriorz will hope they have made the right strategic additions who can complement their existing lineup and help push for the title after failing to reach the final in the previous two seasons.

ALSO READ: Full Delhi Capitals Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

Players Bought by UP Warriorz at the WPL 2025 Auction

Player NamePrice (INR)
Alana King30 lakhs
Arushi Goel10 lakhs
Kranti Goud10 lakhs

UP Warriorz Full Squad for WPL 2025

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahila McGrath, Dinesh Vrinda, Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani, Shweta Sehrawat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemmar, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud

