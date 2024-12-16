Full Delhi Capitals Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

The Capitals also brought in three promising Indian talents, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, and Niki Prasad, to add depth to their team.

The two-time runners up Delhi Capitals entered the auction with the smallest purse of INR 2.5 crores, aiming to fill four slots, including one overseas player.

They made calculated additions to their squad by signing Scottish wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce as their sole overseas acquisition.

The Capitals also brought in three promising Indian talents, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, and Niki Prasad, to add depth to their team.

All rounder N Charani emerged as the Capitals’ most expensive pick of the 2025 auction. She joined the team for INR 55 lakhs. Sarah Bryce, Nandini Kashyap, and Niki Prasad were acquired at their base price of INR 10 lakhs each. This highlighted the franchise’s smart and efficient use of resources.

Nandini Kashyap, our newest 🇮🇳 star coming to Dilli! pic.twitter.com/FWw44KOpCe — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 15, 2024

Before the auction, Delhi had retained 14 players, including key stars like captain Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Marizanne Kapp. With these four new additions, the Capitals have further strengthened their squad for the upcoming WPL 2025 season. They are determined to secure their maiden championship.

Out of the INR 15 crore purse allotted to each franchise, Delhi used INR 13.35 crores to complete their 18-player squad, which consists of 12 Indian players and 6 overseas players.

Players Bought by Delhi Capitals at the Auction

Player Name Price (INR) Nandini Kashyap 55 lakhs Sarah Bryce 10 lakhs N Charani 10 lakhs Niki Prasad 10 lakhs

Delhi Capitals Full Squad for WPL 2025

Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, N Charani.

