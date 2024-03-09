DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 17 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: This one is expected to be a close contest. While Delhi Capitals Women are currently table toppers, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are only two points behind. However, Delhi have more quality and in-form players. Expect them to win the game.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date

10 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Meg Lanning is the top scorer for Delhi Capitals Women. She has 261 runs in 6 WPL 2024 matches at an average of 43.5 and a strike rate of 124.29. She also has four fifties.

Alice Capsey has 182 runs at an average of 36.4 and a strike rate of 124.66 in 6 WPL 2024 innings this season. She also has a fifty.

Jess Jonassen has 10 wickets at 9.5 balls apiece in 4 WPL 2024 innings this season.

Radha Yadav has 10 wickets at 11.6 balls apiece in 6 WPL 2024 innings this season.

Smriti Mandhana is the top scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She has 243 runs in 6 WPL 2024 matches at an average of 40.5 and a strike rate of 153.8. She also has two fifties.

Sabbhineni Meghana has 168 runs at an average of 33.6 and a strike rate of 112.75 in 6 WPL 2024 innings this season. She also has a fifty.

Sophie Molineux has 7 wickets at 24.43 balls apiece in 6 WPL 2024 innings this season.

Asha Sobhana has 7 wickets at 16.71 balls apiece in 6 WPL 2024 innings this season.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. The track will be on the slower side with pacers relying heavily on cutters and slower ones. The spinners will have more help. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 16°C, with haze in the sky.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Arundathi Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(C), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(WK), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning will open the innings. She has looked in incredible form and is once again expected to fetch ample points.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is a popular captaincy pick for this game. Devine will contribute with both bat and ball. She will open the innings and bowl all four overs.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is another multi-dimensional player. Perry will contribute with both bat and ball. She will be a valuable captaincy option.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is a capable batter. While Jemimah has blown hot and cold lately, she is a quality batter. She will bat in the middle order and can score useful runs.

Renuka Thakur: Renuka Thakur has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Renuka will bowl with the new ball and at the death. She will get some assistance early on and can snare a few wickets at the back end of the innings when batters go hard.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Sabbhineni Meghana and Simran Dil Bahadur

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues and Titas Sadhu

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Sophie Devine and Sobhana Asha

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction

