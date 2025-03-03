News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Not Hardik Pandya, Anil Kumble Hails This All-Rounder After Impressive Champions Trophy 2025 Performances
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 3, 2025

‘A Complete Package’ – Not Hardik Pandya, Anil Kumble Hails This All-Rounder After Impressive Champions Trophy 2025 Performances

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His ability to both bowl effectively and add crucial runs makes him a complete package for the team.

Not Hardik Pandya, Anil Kumble Hails This All-Rounder After Impressive Champions Trophy 2025 Performances

Anil Kumble has praised Marco Jansen for his brilliant performances during the Champions Trophy 2025. In South Africa’s victory over England, Jansen played a crucial role for his side as he took three early wickets in seven overs. He also took three catches, one of which was off his own bowling.

Anil Kumble Hails Marco Jansen

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Kumble shared his thoughts on Jansen’s performance. He mentioned that while Jansen is still young, he has already played a lot of cricket and has matured as a player. Kumble feels that grabbing three wickets in the match will boost Jansen’s confidence. He also complimented Jansen’s athleticism, mentioning his fine fielding and multiple catches.

“I think he’s still very young, although he has played quite a lot of cricket. He has certainly matured,” Kumble said. “I’m sure these three wickets [will give him confidence], and also you can see his athleticism in the field with all those catches.

ALSO READ:

Jansen’s all-round skills make him a valuable asset

The former India Captain also spoke about Jansen’s development as an all-rounder, highlighting his improvement in batting. He pointed out that Jansen has played important knocks for South Africa in the past, making valuable contributions lower down the order. According to Kumble, Jansen’s ability to both, bowl effectively and add crucial runs makes him a complete package for the team, especially in the No.7 or No.8 position.

“He has improved a lot with his batting as well. He has contributed with the bat on many occasions for South Africa. So in that sense he’s a complete package for South Africa at No. 7 or No. 8,” he added.

Variety to South Africa’s bowling attack

Kumble was impressed with Jansen’s bowling ability, particularly with the new ball. He noted that Jansen can reverse swing the ball into the batters, so he is a difficult bowler to play against. His height also makes it more difficult, as it produces steep bounce, like when Phil Salt found it difficult to play him. Kumble also said that having a bowler such as Jansen brings variation to the attack of South Africa, which already has numerous choices.

“And with the ball, with the new ball he can bring the ball back in. He’s tall so it’s not easy for the batters to just get under him,” he said. “We saw that with Phil Salt, it just took off. It was quite steep, the bounce, and he couldn’t get over it. You need that variety in your bowling attack and that’s something that South Africa have in plenty,” he further stated.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anil Kumble
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Marco Jansen
South Africa

Related posts

rohit sharma

‘Not Our Home’ : Rohit Sharma Replies To Criticism Of India Playing All Champions Trophy 2025 Matches In Dubai

4:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names Kuldeep Yadav as India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

He has a good record against Maxi in white-ball cricket.
3:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Australia odi team adam zampa

Concern for Australia as Key Player Not at His Best Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs India

3:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

India's fielding coach T Dilip announced three players in contention for the medal Axar Patel, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.
1:28 pm
Sagar Paul
Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

‘Psyche The Aussies’ – Former India Players Make Selection Call for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

12:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
varun chakravarthy

Why Varun Chakravarthy Has Become Unplayable in Limited-Overs Cricket, His Coach Explains

11:04 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy