champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 21, 2025

Why Is Heinrich Klaasen Not Playing Against Afghanistan In Champions Trophy 2025?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

South Africa will bat first against Afghanistan.

The wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen will miss out on South Africa’s contest against Afghanistan as a precautionary measure due to a left elbow soft tissue injury. Ryan Rickelton has been included in the playing XI as a replacement.

For the third match of the Champions Trophy 2025, Protea skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan.

More to follow.

Afghanistan
Champions Trophy 2025
Heinrich Klaasen
South Africa

