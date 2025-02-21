South Africa will bat first against Afghanistan.

The wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen will miss out on South Africa’s contest against Afghanistan as a precautionary measure due to a left elbow soft tissue injury. Ryan Rickelton has been included in the playing XI as a replacement.

For the third match of the Champions Trophy 2025, Protea skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan.

Toss 🪙:



🇿🇦 South Africa won the toss and have elected to BAT first 🏏.



Here's a look at our playing 11 for this first game.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ChampionsTrophy #AFGvSA pic.twitter.com/fCA35UxS6Q — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 21, 2025

More to follow.

