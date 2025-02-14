News
Last updated: February 14, 2025

ICC Hikes Champions Trophy Prize Money, Winning Team’s Earnings Revealed

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
champions trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday has bumped up the Champions Trophy prize money pot by a substantial 53 per cent, with the winners set to get USD 2.24 million (INR 19.45 crore).

Big money for all teams in the Champions Trophy 2025

The prize money pot has been increased to USD 6.9 million (INR 59.9 crores) as the team finishing as runners-up will take home USD 1.2 million (10.42 crores). The teams who exit the tournament in the semifinals, will receive USD 5,60,000 (INR 4.8 crore).

Teams that finish fifth and sixth will get USD 3,50,000 (INR 3.04 crore) while seventh and eighth-placed teams will receive USD 1,40,000 (INR 1.21 crore) each.

Winning in the group stage is also highly lucrative to teams as they get USD 34,000 (INR 29 lakh) per win. 

“In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 (INR 1.08 crore) each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025,” an ICC statement said.

Also Read:

The last two editions of the Champions Trophy were played in England in 2013 and 2017. This is the first ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan since 1996. They co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. 

ICC Chair Jay Shah said, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events.”

“Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”

Pakistan to face off New Zealand in the tournament opener

Pakistan are also the defending champions and are placed in Group A alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The opening match will be played on February 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. India, last edition’s runners-up, will begin their tournament with the group clash against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and will then play New Zealand on March 2. All of India’s matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Pakistan

