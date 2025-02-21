Marnus Labuschagne In, Newest Punjab Kings Star for IPL 2025 Dropped: Big Calls From Australia for Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Australia have backed Marnus Labuschange over Aaron Hardie to bat in the middle overs despite his dwindling ODI form lately.

According to a report by Code Sports, Australia have dropped Punjab Kings’ latest all-rounder, Aaron Hardie, for their opening fixture in the Champions Trophy 2025. They face England in Lahore tomorrow.

Australia have backed Marnus Labuschange over Hardie to bat in the middle overs despite his dwindling ODI form lately. Since 2024, Marnus has only 163 runs at an abysmal average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 87.63 in eight outings.

Hardie has been among the main members of the ODI side since last year, featuring in most games (12) for the Men in Yellow. However, his omission means Australia will be without any pace-bowling all-rounder in their starting XI since Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement weeks before the tournament, and Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh are nursing injuries.

The report also suggests Australia will back Alex Carey to play as a specialist batter in the middle order and provide variety to the batting unit. Carey was in terrific form in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which must have had a role in his selection in the XI.

156 from 188 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes.



The highlights from Alex Carey's career high score, v Sri Lanka in Galle 🔥#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/vkYEndlZMM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 8, 2025

Matthew Short to open; Ben Dwarshuis preferred over Sean Abbott

Despite blowing hot and cold, Matthew Short is set to open the innings with Travis Head, making Australia’s opening combination dynamic. Both can exploit the powerplay overs and provide a brisk start to their team.

That means Jake Fraser-McGurk has been ignored, owning to his abysmal form in the 50-over format. He has accumulated only 98 runs at a tepid average of 14 and the best of 41 in seven innings.

Meanwhile, the most experienced pacer in the squad, Sean Abbott, is set to be dropped from the XI. Ben Dwarshuis, who has experience of only two ODIs, will get a nod ahead and act as the second left-arm pacer with Spencer Johnson.

His batting has improved massively, as visible during the Big Bash League 2024/25, and he can hit big shots in death overs. The other pacer in the XI will be Nathan Ellis, followed by the ever-reliable Adam Zampa as a lead spinner.

BIG BEN!



Ben Dwarshuis has hit that one 89 metres at the SCG. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/4C03tEKnMI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2025

Australia XI (likely): Travis Head, Matt Short, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

