Mohammad Nabi
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 17, 2025

Former Mumbai Indians Star Makes U-Turn on Quitting ODIs After Champions Trophy 2025 To Play With His Son

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mohammad Nabi has made a U-turn on his decision to retire from ODIs.

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is less likely to retire from ODIs after the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as he wishes to fulfil his dream of playing international cricket with his son Hassan Eisakhil. Nabi, 40, had said last year that he would retire from ODIs after the 2025 Champions Trophy which begins on February 19. However, he is reconsidering his decision to retire.

“These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience. I’ve discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we’ll see. It will depend on my fitness,” said Nabi.

ALSO READ:

About Hassan Eisakhil

Mohammad Nabi is eager to achieve his dream of playing for the Afghanistan senior side with his son. Eisakhil, the 18-year-old batter represented Afghanistan in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup held in South Africa.

“It’s my dream. Hopefully we can do it. He is doing very well … he is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work. I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It’s not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100-plus. He’s listening and pushing all the time. When he can talk to me, I try to give him advice to give him confidence for the game,” added the veteran.

Mohammad Nabi on Champions Trophy preparations

The Afghan allrounder said that he is satisfied with his preparations for the Champions Trophy.

“The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good. I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I’m in good shape,” he said. He recently won the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barisal, something that has given him confidence. Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches,” stated the spinner.

Afghanistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign with a Group B match against South Africa in Karachi on Friday (February 21). That will be followed by games against England (February 26) and Australia (February 28), with both matches taking place in Lahore.

Afghanistan
Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammad Nabi
Mumbai Indians

