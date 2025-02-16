Former Pakistan Player Hails Gujarat Titans Star as Bigger Cricketer than Wasim Akram

He has picked up 56 wickets for Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024.

Rashid Latif made a daring statement on Hasna Mana Hai, a talk show on Geo News. The former Pakistan captain believes that the Afghan spinner Rashid Khan has a bigger “stature” than Pakistan’s legendary Wasim Akram.

He said, “Rashid has brought Afghanistan on the map, he has helped them get recognition,” he said. “He is greater than Wasim Akram. I am sorry to say but Rashid’s stature is bigger.”

The 56-year-old former player expressed that though his national teammate Wasim has tons of experience, he couldn’t move the world the way Rashid Khan did.

Wasim Akram belongs to the legendary era of playing alongside the world’s best players, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne. These players introduced cricket as a sport to the world, but Rashid Khan has taken it forward to the modern generation. The rise of T20 leagues must have also helped him create a niche in the white-ball formats.

Stat Attack

Wasim Akram has bagged 916 international wickets in his career spanning from 1984 to 2003. The fast bowler has picked up more than 1,000 wickets in first-class cricket.

Rashid Khan, on the other hand, has already picked up 404 wickets since his international debut in 2015. The spin maestro is just two ODI wickets away from a milestone figure of 200.

Further, Rashid Khan (634) recently crossed West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo’s record of 631 wickets in T20s to jump ahead in the list of highest wicket-takers. For Gujarat Titans alone from 2022 to 2024, Rashid Khan has taken 56 wickets.

From one Rashid to Another

Rashid Latif offered a piece of advice to the Gujarat Titans’ mystery spinner.

“I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan. ‘Improve your test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan,’” he said.

Rashid Khan is an unequivocal part of the Afghanistan roster across all formats. The team will begin its Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 21 against South Africa.

