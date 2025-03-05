News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 5, 2025

‘What More Can I Do?’ – KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He complained about the constant questioning of his role in the team, even though he has been consistently playing in the middle order.

KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

India registered a four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match at Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with an important 84 from 98 balls in pursuit of a target of 265, with valuable contributions coming from KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 42 off 34 balls. Throughout the tournament, Rahul has been batting at No.6, whereas left-hander Axar Patel has been given the No.5 spot in the lineup.

Frustration Over Doubts About His Role

After India’s victory and their qualification for the final, Rahul spoke to Star Sports and admitted that constant scrutiny does affect him at times. He complained about the constant questioning of his role in the team, even though he has been consistently playing in the middle order.

Rahul reminded everyone that since 2020, he has mostly played at No.5 in ODIs, but no one remembers that. He mentioned that even after performing well in a series, questions always arise about his role in the playing XI especially during an ODI break. He admitted that this uncertainty sometimes leaves him wondering what more he needs to do to prove himself.

“Honestly, I mean it’s since I think 2020 I’ve batted at No.5 and a lot of times people forget that that’s where I’ve been batting. And every time I perform in a series and then there’s a break from ODI series, ODI cricket and then we come back after four or five months there’s a question mark again about ‘oh well will he play in the XI, where does he fit’ and sometimes I’m sitting there thinking what more can I do,” Rahul said.

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul Credits Rohit Sharma for His Support

Rahul further explained that he has always played in the position assigned to him and fulfilled his role in the team. He emphasized that he has done his best to meet the expectations set for him, regardless of where he was asked to bat.

He credited Rohit Sharma for his support, stating that since Rohit took over as captain four to five years ago, he has always backed him. Rahul feels that Rohit understands and appreciates his contributions, which has given him the confidence to perform his role effectively.

“Everywhere that I’ve been asked to play l’ve played and I feel like I have performed my role. Whatever’s been told to me by Rohit Sharma/, Rohit’s been the captain for the last four-five years. And whatever he’s told me I feel like I’ve done that to the best of my ability. And I know that Rohit feels the same and he’s always supported me and backed me with that,” Rahul added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs AUS
India
KL Rahul

Related posts

Virat Kohli India Champions Trophy 2025

‘That’s just phenomenal’– Former Pakistan pacer believes Virat Kohli will break THIS record in ODIs

The former Pakistan pacer compared Virat Kohli to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Jacques Kallis.
4:11 pm
Vishnu PN

‘Why Don’t You Just…’ – KL Rahul Reveals His Conversation With Virat Kohli Before the Latter’s Dismissal in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-final Against Australia

He explained the viral reaction by sharing details of his conversation with Virat Kohli.
2:52 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa

Why is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa?

He was replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the previous match, who is a key middle-order batter for New Zealand.
3:39 pm
Sagar Paul
Australian batter Steve Smith has retired from ODI cricket after his team's defeat in the semifinal contest of Champions Trophy 2025.

Legendary Australia Batter Retires From ODIs After Semi-Final Exit in Champions Trophy 2025

He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015 at home and 2023 in India.
3:35 pm
Darpan Jain
Gautam Gambhir India Champions Trophy 2025

‘They Need to Grow Up’ – Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out After India’s Entry into Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Gautam Gambhir slammed critics who questioned India's 'advantage' of playing all Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.
1:26 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

Skipper Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat as India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy 2025 final

Rohit Sharma achieved a unique feat as India reached the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
1:21 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy