‘What More Can I Do?’ – KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

India registered a four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match at Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with an important 84 from 98 balls in pursuit of a target of 265, with valuable contributions coming from KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 42 off 34 balls. Throughout the tournament, Rahul has been batting at No.6, whereas left-hander Axar Patel has been given the No.5 spot in the lineup.

Frustration Over Doubts About His Role

After India’s victory and their qualification for the final, Rahul spoke to Star Sports and admitted that constant scrutiny does affect him at times. He complained about the constant questioning of his role in the team, even though he has been consistently playing in the middle order.

Rahul reminded everyone that since 2020, he has mostly played at No.5 in ODIs, but no one remembers that. He mentioned that even after performing well in a series, questions always arise about his role in the playing XI especially during an ODI break. He admitted that this uncertainty sometimes leaves him wondering what more he needs to do to prove himself.

“Honestly, I mean it’s since I think 2020 I’ve batted at No.5 and a lot of times people forget that that’s where I’ve been batting. And every time I perform in a series and then there’s a break from ODI series, ODI cricket and then we come back after four or five months there’s a question mark again about ‘oh well will he play in the XI, where does he fit’ and sometimes I’m sitting there thinking what more can I do,” Rahul said.

KL Rahul Credits Rohit Sharma for His Support

Rahul further explained that he has always played in the position assigned to him and fulfilled his role in the team. He emphasized that he has done his best to meet the expectations set for him, regardless of where he was asked to bat.

He credited Rohit Sharma for his support, stating that since Rohit took over as captain four to five years ago, he has always backed him. Rahul feels that Rohit understands and appreciates his contributions, which has given him the confidence to perform his role effectively.

“Everywhere that I’ve been asked to play l’ve played and I feel like I have performed my role. Whatever’s been told to me by Rohit Sharma/, Rohit’s been the captain for the last four-five years. And whatever he’s told me I feel like I’ve done that to the best of my ability. And I know that Rohit feels the same and he’s always supported me and backed me with that,” Rahul added.

