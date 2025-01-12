ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Updates: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

The 2nd match of the ILT20 2025 features Abu Dhabi Knight Riders taking on the Desert Vipers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Last season, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reached till the playoffs but were eliminated by Dubai Capitals. They finished third in the league stage with 5 wins and 5 losses from 10 games.

Also Read: Delight for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 As New Recruit Claims Five-Wicket Haul in ILT20

Desert Vipers finished 5th in the standings last season with 4 wins and 6 losses in their 10 games.

Probable Playing XIs: ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Laurie Evans, Roston Chase, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Khan

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Bas De Leede, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan (wk), Dan Lawrence, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Muhammed Amir, Nathan Sowter, David Payne

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batting, with pace and bounce helping the batters. Spinners will get some turn, and pacers must use variations effectively. The team that wins the toss should choose to bowl first.

The temperature will be around 26°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks: ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)

Wanindu Hasaranga took 12 wickets in 8 matches last season.

He is in great form, having taken 6 wickets in 3 T20Is against New Zealand recently.

Mohammad Amir (DV)

Mohammad Amir took 12 wickets in 9 matches last season.

With vast experience in these conditions, he has a knack for taking crucial wickets, especially in the powerplay.

Fakhar Zaman (DV)

Fakhar Zaman enters this tournament in good form.

He was the 3rd highest scorer in the Champions T20 Cup, with 303 runs in 10 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (ADKR)

Sunil Narine didn’t have the best season with either bat or ball.

However, he remains one of the best players and is a strong captaincy pick.

Andre Russell (ADKR)

Andre Russell scored 192 runs in 8 matches last season.

He also contributed with the ball, taking 6 wickets.

Alex Hales (DV)

Alex Hales scored 282 runs in 10 matches last season.

He is also in good form in recent T20 matches across various leagues.

ADKR vs DV Player to Avoid

Laurie Evans (ADKR)

Laurie Evans can be avoided in this match.

Also Read: Former KKR Allrounder Fails Bowling Test, Likely To Only Bat In Champions Trophy 2025

Grand League Team for ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squads and last season’s performances, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders seem to have a stronger team and might have an edge in this match against Desert Vipers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.