ADKR vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Updates: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

The 2nd match of the ILT20 2025 features Abu Dhabi Knight Riders taking on the Desert Vipers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Last season, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reached till the playoffs but were eliminated by Dubai Capitals. They finished third in the league stage with 5 wins and 5 losses from 10 games.
Also Read: Delight for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 As New Recruit Claims Five-Wicket Haul in ILT20
Desert Vipers finished 5th in the standings last season with 4 wins and 6 losses in their 10 games.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Laurie Evans, Roston Chase, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Khan
Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Bas De Leede, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan (wk), Dan Lawrence, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Muhammed Amir, Nathan Sowter, David Payne
The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batting, with pace and bounce helping the batters. Spinners will get some turn, and pacers must use variations effectively. The team that wins the toss should choose to bowl first.
The temperature will be around 26°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)
Mohammad Amir (DV)
Fakhar Zaman (DV)
Sunil Narine (ADKR)
Andre Russell (ADKR)
Alex Hales (DV)
Laurie Evans (ADKR)
Also Read: Former KKR Allrounder Fails Bowling Test, Likely To Only Bat In Champions Trophy 2025
Looking at the squads and last season’s performances, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders seem to have a stronger team and might have an edge in this match against Desert Vipers.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.