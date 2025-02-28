AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Afghanistan will play Australia in the 10th match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Afghanistan won in their previous game, while Australia’s last contest was washed out.

Afghanistan defeated England in their last encounter by a close 8-run margin. After the initial hiccups, they batted brilliantly to post a big total and later did well to defend the score.

Meanwhile, Australia’s last game against South Africa was abandoned due to incessant rain. They are still undefeated in the tournament, and a win here will secure their spot in the semifinals.

AFG vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

AFG vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 300, with pacers snaring 61.19% of wickets here. Expect another flat batting surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 310 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 17°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG):

Ibrahim Zadran is among the most consistent batters in this Afghanistan team. He knows how to weave a big innings and will enjoy playing in Lahore.

Ibrahim Zadran scored 177 runs in the previous game.

Steve Smith (AUS):

Steve Smith is a consistent batter, even though his recent ODI form has been dwindling. He will enjoy batting on a flat Lahore surface.

Steve Smith will bat at No.3. He will get the opportunity to construct a big knock.

Nathan Ellis (AUS):

Nathan Ellis is a skilled operator. He has a range of variations and can snare a few wickets.

Nathan Ellis will also bowl in death overs. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG):

Azmatullah Omarzai is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 41 runs and took five wickets in the last game.

Travis Head (AUS):

Travis Head will open the innings. He is an attacking batter who can exploit the powerplay and provide brisk starts to his team.

Travis Head will enjoy playing in Lahore. The tracks here will suit his gameplay.

Glenn Maxwell (AUS):

Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bowl more overs than usual.

Glenn Maxwell is perfectly suited for conditions in Lahore. He can score big.

AFG vs AUS Player to Avoid

Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG):

Hashmatullah Shahidi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan showed their capabilities in the last game. However, Australia have a powerful batting lineup, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore. Their batting might be just enough to earn them a win.

