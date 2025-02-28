AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Afghanistan will play Australia in the 10th match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Afghanistan won in their previous game, while Australia’s last contest was washed out.
Afghanistan defeated England in their last encounter by a close 8-run margin. After the initial hiccups, they batted brilliantly to post a big total and later did well to defend the score.
Meanwhile, Australia’s last game against South Africa was abandoned due to incessant rain. They are still undefeated in the tournament, and a win here will secure their spot in the semifinals.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 300, with pacers snaring 61.19% of wickets here. Expect another flat batting surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 310 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 17°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
Afghanistan showed their capabilities in the last game. However, Australia have a powerful batting lineup, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore. Their batting might be just enough to earn them a win.
