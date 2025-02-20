AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Afghanistan will play South Africa in the third game of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. This will be the first encounter of both teams in this competition.
Afghanistan have been the most improved unit in the last couple of ICC events, taking down big teams. They again have a quality squad and will compete hard, even in a tough group.
Meanwhile, South Africa will go into the tournament as one of the favourites due to the depth of their squad. They have a well-rounded unit, with most bases covered and should pose a threat to every other team in the competition.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
The track in the previous game in Karachi was slightly tricky but mostly good for batting. There will be some deviation for pacers, and the batting should get easy in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 280 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.
Also Read:
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG):
Temba Bavuma (SA):
Rassie van der Dussen (SA):
Rashid Khan (AFG):
Heinrich Klaasen (SA):
Marco Jansen (SA):
Nangeyalia Kharote (AFG):
South Africa have a stronger team, and their batting will be better suited to the conditions in Karachi. Afghanistan’s bowlers must do the heavy lifting for the team if they are to stand a chance. The South African batting unit looks good enough to win them the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.