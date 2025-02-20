AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Afghanistan will play South Africa in the third game of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. This will be the first encounter of both teams in this competition.

Afghanistan have been the most improved unit in the last couple of ICC events, taking down big teams. They again have a quality squad and will compete hard, even in a tough group.

Meanwhile, South Africa will go into the tournament as one of the favourites due to the depth of their squad. They have a well-rounded unit, with most bases covered and should pose a threat to every other team in the competition.

AFG vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

AFG vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in the previous game in Karachi was slightly tricky but mostly good for batting. There will be some deviation for pacers, and the batting should get easy in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 280 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG):

Ibrahim Zadran has been among the most consistent ODI batters since the last year. He will open the innings and can weave a big knock.

Ibrahim Zadran has 1007 runs at an average of 43.78 and a strike rate of 77.88 in 25 ODI innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and two centuries.

Temba Bavuma (SA):

Temba Bavuma will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and will enjoy batting in Karachi.

Temba Bavuma’s last five scores: 29, 82, 20, 8 & 12.

Rassie van der Dussen (SA):

Rassie van der Dussen will bat at No.3. He will thrive on the flat deck of Karachi.

Rassie van der Dussen was in nice form in the recently concluded SA20 2025. He scored runs consistently.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG):

Rashid Khan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan has nine wickets at an average of 14.55 and a strike rate of 23 in four ODI innings against South Africa. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Heinrich Klaasen (SA):

Heinrich Klaasen is among the best white-ball batters in the world. He will bat in the middle order and can score big.

Heinrich Klaasen has 351 runs at an average of 87.75 and a strike rate of 130 in four ODI innings since 2024. He also has four fifties.

Marco Jansen (SA):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has six wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 28.50 in three ODI innings since 2024.

AFG vs SA Player to Avoid

Nangeyalia Kharote (AFG):

Nangeyalia Kharote might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have a stronger team, and their batting will be better suited to the conditions in Karachi. Afghanistan’s bowlers must do the heavy lifting for the team if they are to stand a chance. The South African batting unit looks good enough to win them the contest.

