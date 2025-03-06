AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Australia Masters will be up against Sri Lanka Masters in Match 11 of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 in Vadodara. Both teams won their previous encounters.

Australia Masters defeat India Masters by 95 runs in their last game. They were clinical in all the departments and the opponent never had any chance.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Masters defeated the England Masters in their last match. They bowled well to restrict the opponent to a below-par total and chased it down comprehensively with seven wickets to spare.

AUM vs SAM: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus.

South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Kallis (c), Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Rudolph, Dane Vilas (wk), Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini.

AUM vs SAM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Vadodara have been nice for batting and expect a similar one again. The ball will come nicely on the willow and bowlers won’t have enough help. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is the forecast.

Top Player Picks for AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Shaun Marsh (AUM):

Shaun Marsh will open the innings. He is a hard hitter and will enjoy playing in Vadodara.

Shaun Marsh will get ample value for his shots and can score big.

Ben Dunk (AUM):

Ben Dunk has been in sensational form. He is a natural big-hitter and can score big.

Ben Dunk scored a magnificent 132 in the previous game.

Henry Davids (SAM):

Henry Davids will open the innings. He will have the opportunity to score big.

Henry Davids will also bowl four overs. He can also snare a few wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Shane Watson (AUM):

Shane Watson is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and will thrive on the flat Vadodara deck.

Shane Watson scored an unbeaten 110 in the previous game.

Daniel Christian (AUM):

Daniel Christian will contribute with both bat and ball. His batting value will increase in Vadodara.

Daniel Christian’s scores this IMLT20 2025: 34 and 32. Daniel Christian’s figures this IMLT20 2025: 1/31, 2/65, and 1/30.

Hashim Amla (SAM):

Hashim Amla will open the innings. He is known to play big innings and will get ample value for his shots in Vadodara.

Hashim Amla’s scores this IMLT20 2025: 82*, 9, and 76.

AUM vs SAM Player to Avoid

Jacques Rudolph (SAM):

Jacques Rudolph might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Australia Masters have a well-rounded unit, with an explosive batting lineup. South Africa Masters have quality players, but Australia Masters seem better. Expect Australia Masters to win the game.

