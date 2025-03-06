AUM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Australia Masters will be up against Sri Lanka Masters in Match 11 of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 in Vadodara. Both teams won their previous encounters.
Australia Masters defeat India Masters by 95 runs in their last game. They were clinical in all the departments and the opponent never had any chance.
Meanwhile, the South Africa Masters defeated the England Masters in their last match. They bowled well to restrict the opponent to a below-par total and chased it down comprehensively with seven wickets to spare.
Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus.
South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Kallis (c), Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Rudolph, Dane Vilas (wk), Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini.
The tracks in Vadodara have been nice for batting and expect a similar one again. The ball will come nicely on the willow and bowlers won’t have enough help. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is the forecast.
Australia Masters have a well-rounded unit, with an explosive batting lineup. South Africa Masters have quality players, but Australia Masters seem better. Expect Australia Masters to win the game.
