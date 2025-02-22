AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Australia will play England in the fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. This will be the first match of both teams in the competition.

Most first-choice players are missing for Australia, especially in the bowling department. Their batters must do the heavy lifting to remain competitive throughout the competition.

Meanwhile, England’s form in ODIs has been abysmal lately, even though they have some quality players. Their powerful batting can thrive on flat decks, but England must look to build partnerships rather than going gung-ho without any proper strategy.

AUS vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 290, with pacers snaring 60.58% of wickets here. Expect a flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 300 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 21°C, with mostly sunny, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Josh Inglis (AUS):

Josh Inglis might open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay and provide a brisk start.

Josh Inglis’ last five scores: 22, 7, 18, 49 & 28*.

Steve Smith (AUS):

Steve Smith will bat at No.3. He will enjoy batting in Lahore and can score big.

Steve Smith has 1240 runs at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 83.55 in 39 ODI innings against England. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler (ENG):

Jos Buttler is among the finest white-ball batters in the world. He will bat in the middle order and can score big.

Jos Buttler has 969 runs at an average of 37.26 and a strike rate of 103.74 in 33 ODI innings against Australia. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS):

Travis Head is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and make the most of the nice batting conditions in Lahore.

Travis Head has 894 runs at an average of 55.87 and a strike rate of 108.89 in 18 ODI innings against England. He also has six fifties and two centuries against them.

Glenn Maxwell (AUS):

Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He has a good record in ODIs.

Glenn Maxwell has 899 runs at an average of 37.45 and a strike rate of 108.70 in 25 ODI innings against England. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 36.05 and a strike rate of 40.20 in 24 ODI innings against them.

Ben Duckett (ENG):

Ben Duckett will open the innings. The deck will suit his playing style, and he can score big.

Ben Duckett has 305 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 109.71 in five ODI innings against Australia. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

AUS vs ENG Player to Avoid

Ben Dwarshuis (AUS):

Ben Dwarshuis might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

This one is hard to predict. Australia are without several first-choice players but always show their ruthless side in ICC events. Still, England seem like a better unit and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.