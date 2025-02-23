BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Bangladesh lost the opening encounter against India in Dubai. They had their moments, but India handled the pressure better to defeat Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were flawless in the first fixture against the host Pakistan. They batted brilliantly in the first innings and bowled even better in the second innings to register a comprehensive 60-run win.

BAN vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, William O’Rourke.

BAN vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game in Rawalpindi, so the deck should be nice for batting. We can expect another flat surface for this contest. The tracks have always been easy for shot-makers. Dew might come later, so teams winning the toss should prefer chasing.

A temperature of around 23°C is expected with a mostly cloudy forecast.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN):

Najmul Hossain Shanto will bat in the top order. He will enjoy batting in Rawalpindi and can score big.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has 155 runs at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 99.35 in five ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has two fifties against them.

Will Young (NZ):

Will Young will open the innings. He enjoys his shot selection and will have a good time in Rawalpindi.

Will Young scored a fabulous century in the previous game. His recent form has been noteworthy.

William O’Rourke (NZ):

William O’Rourke will get some additional bounce off the deck in Rawalpindi. The Bangladeshi batters usually face trouble against high pace and extra bounce.

William O’Rourke’s last five figures are 3/47, 4/43, 2/72, 0/46, and 0/57.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN):

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted at No.4 in the previous game and his batting value will increase. He bowls tricky lines and lengths so he can snare a few wickets.

Devon Conway (NZ):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is known to weave big knocks and can score big again.

Devon Conway has 270 runs at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 85.98 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Kane Williamson (NZ):

Kane Williamson thrives against slightly weaker bowling units. He can score big on a flat surface.

Kane Williamson has scored 500 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 73.20 in 11 ODIs against Bangladesh. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

BAN vs NZ Player to Avoid

Rishad Hossain (BAN):

Rishad Hossain might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand look quite stronger than Bangladesh. They have a well-rounded team with the deck suiting their players. Expect them to keep winning.

