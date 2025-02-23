BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Bangladesh lost the opening encounter against India in Dubai. They had their moments, but India handled the pressure better to defeat Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, New Zealand were flawless in the first fixture against the host Pakistan. They batted brilliantly in the first innings and bowled even better in the second innings to register a comprehensive 60-run win.
BAN vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, William O’Rourke.
BAN vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
This will be the first game in Rawalpindi, so the deck should be nice for batting. We can expect another flat surface for this contest. The tracks have always been easy for shot-makers. Dew might come later, so teams winning the toss should prefer chasing.
A temperature of around 23°C is expected with a mostly cloudy forecast.