BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 12 of the WPL 2025 between RCB Women and Gujarat Giants Women.

The bottom-placed Gujarat Giants will take on the defending champions RCB Women in match no. 12 of the WPL 2025. The match will be hosted at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Smriti Mandhana’s side started the season with two wins before losing twice in a row. They went down against UP Warriorz in the previous game in a Super over finish. Ellyse Perry hammered an unbeaten 90 off 56 to power them to 180 but bowlers could not defend 47 off 22. RCB then lost the Super over, failing to get 9 runs.

With just one win and three losses, Gujarat Giants are reeling at the bottom of the league standings. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat in the last game against Delhi Capitals. A top order collapse reduced them to 60/6 before Bharti Fulmali made 40 not-out in 29 balls to help them reach 129. The total, however, wasn’t enough on a good batting surface.

BLR-W vs GJ-W: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh

BLR-W vs GJ-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Bengaluru is a venue where batters have had a lot of success over the years. The pitches here are generally flat, with fast outfield aiding batters further. As many as 15 WPL matches have been hosted in Bengaluru and the average batting first score stands at 155. The chasing teams have claimed nine out of 15 games, so expect the toss-winner to field first.

The weather forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy on Thursday evening but rain shouldn’t be a concern. The temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)

The West Indian all-rounder has collected 91 runs and three wickets in the tournament.

Dottin is one of the most destructive batters in the world and offers good all-round value.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Beth Mooney hasn’t fired in the tournament so far but remains a top pick due to her past record and experience.

She has 352 runs in the WPL at 35 average and 134 strike rate, including four fifties.

Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)

Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 64 off 27 in the season opener between these two teams.

She has 506 runs in the WPL at an average of 36 and strike rate of 146.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has registered three fifties in four games, including 90 not-out off 56 in the last game.

She is the leading run-getter in the WPL with 835 runs at an average of 64, including seven half centuries.

Ash Gardner (GJ-W)

Gardner has hit two fifties in the tournament and has snared five scalps.

The all-rounder has 468 runs at an average of 26 in the league, along with 22 wickets.

Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)

Wareham has claimed two three-wicket hauls in the competition.

The leg-spin all-rounder has taken 15 wickets and made 154 runs in the WPL.

BLR-W vs GJ-W Player to Avoid

Kanika Ahuja (BLR-W)

Kanika Ahuja hasn’t done anything after the first game and can be left out.

Grand League Team for BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

BLR-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

On paper, RCB Women have a stronger side with multiple impactful players such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Gujarat Giants’ batting unit has struggled and relies heavily on Ash Gardner. RCB Women should win this match.

