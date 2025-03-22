CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in both teams’ maiden game of IPL 2025.

CSK retained several players from the previous squad and bought some quality players in the IPL 2025 auction. They have a well-rounded unit, with the spin trio as the main focus.

Meanwhile, MI also retained five players before the auction and have assembled a solid unit. Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for the first game, while Jasprit Bumrah won’t feature in the initial few matches due to a back injury.

CHE vs MI: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Deepak Hooda

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult.

Impact Player: Robin Minz

CHE vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Chennai Super Kings squad is built to maximise their home games, so the track will assist spinners. Expect a slow surface with a reasonable turn for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 30°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast. The chances of rain are low.

Top Player Picks for CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (CHE):

Devon Conway is a consistent run-scorer in the tournament. He has enough experience playing in Chennai and is solid against spinners.

Devon Conway has 390 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 133.10 in eight innings in Chennai. He also has three fifties here.

Devon Conway will have a key battle with Trent Boult, who has dismissed him twice in 35 balls.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 30, 21, 20, 9, and 76*.

Sam Curran (CHE):

Sam Curran has 55 runs in three innings in Chennai. He also has a wicket here.

Mitchell Santner has dismissed Sam Curran twice in six balls.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 10 wickets, 32.30 average, and 11.13 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL 2024: six wickets, 15.50 average, and 7.75 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s previous five scores: 62*, 34*, 24, 28, and 16. Sam Curran’s last five figures: 1/42, 0/38, 0/44, 0/19, and 3/28.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad can wreak havoc in Chennai. He will get ample assistance off the deck and will be among wickets.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 41.80 average, and 7.93 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL 2024: three wickets, 27 average, and 9.52 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 3/25, 0/25, 1/28, 1/30, and 1/7.

Tilak Varma (MI):

Tilak Varma has 98 runs in two innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Tilak Varma vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 13 runs, 10 balls, 6.50 average, 130 SR, and two dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 24, 0, 18, 72*, and 19*.

Mitchell Santner (MI):

While Mitchell Santner didn’t get enough opportunities for CSK, he knows the conditions in Chennai well. He will get ample assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets.

Mitchell Santner has three wickets at an average of 20 in three innings in Chennai.

Mitchell Santner’s last five figures: 2/29, 0/31, 1/32, 1/36, and 2/22.

Trent Boult (MI):

Trent Boult will get some new-ball movement. He is known to bring early wickets and can do the same again.

Trent Boult has 10 wickets at an average of 28.40 and a 19.60 strike rate in nine innings in Chennai.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 10 wickets, 25.30 average, and 8.34 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL 2024: six wickets, 31.66 average, and 8.26 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s last five figures: 2/9, 2/38, 1/43, 1/25, and 1/16.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 706 runs at an average of 58.83 and a strike rate of 139.80 in 15 innings in Chennai. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Trent Boult in T20s: 23 runs, 26 balls, 7.66 average, 88.46 SR, and three dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 97, 2*, 4, 19, and 1.

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Chennai.

Ravindra Jadeja has 436 runs at an average of 17.44 and a strike rate of 121.44 in 35 innings in Chennai. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 25.82 and a 22.94 strike rate in 44 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 50.80 average, and 7.65 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL 2024: three wickets, 38.33 average, and 8.31 economy rate.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 359 runs at an average of 35.90 and a 131.98 strike rate in 12 innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Suryakumar Yadav must be cautious against Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed him four times in 62 balls. Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran have also removed him thrice each.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 2, 0, 14, 12, and 0.

CHE vs MI Player to Avoid

Raj Angad Bawa (MI):

Raj Angad Bawa will bat in the lower order. He might not get enough balls to create an impact.

The pitch in Chennai will mostly favour spinners, so Raj’s bowling value will also reduce. Hence, he can be avoided.

Grand League Team for CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings have the upper hand since they play at home. They have three quality spinners who can wreak havoc. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are missing the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Expect CSK to win the contest.

