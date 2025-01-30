CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 40 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings will be up against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 27th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Chittagong Kings are 3rd in the points table. They have won six games and lost four. The Kings defeated the Rangpur Riders by 5 wickets in their last game. They will be the confident side coming into this game as they’ve defeated the Strikers once this season by 30 runs. Chittagong Kings are in top form as a team with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the points table with two wins and nine losses in 10 matches. They have lost their last six games and are already eliminated from the playoffs race. The Strikers lost their first game against Chittagong Kings this season by 30 runs. They will be eager to register a win in this match and end their campaign on a winning note.

CHK vs SYL: Probable Playing XIs

Chittagong Kings: Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Khaled Ahmed, Binura Fernando, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam

Sylhet Strikers: Samiullah Shinwari, Ariful Haque (c), Zakir Hasan, Sajjadul Haque, Jaker Ali, Ahsan Bhatti, Kadeem Alleyne, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah

CHK vs SYL: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Dhaka will be a balanced one. The pacers got excellent help with the new ball here, and spinners too, have got some help off the deck. The batters, once set, can play their shots. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected in this game. Teams will prefer chasing. Dew will be a factor in this match.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Shamim Hossain (CHK)

Shamim Hossain will do the late-hitting duties and will also bowl an over or two.

He has 198 runs and two wickets to his name in 10 games. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Haider Ali (CHK)

Haider Ali will bat at number 5 in this game and it has improved his fantasy value.

He scored a quickfire 48* in the last game. Haider can be a game-changer in this game.

Khaled Ahmed (CHK)

Khaled Ahmed will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs for Chittagong. He’s been in good form this season.

Khaled has 13 wickets to his name in 9 games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Graham Clark (CHK)

Graham Clark has been brilliant for the Kings this season. He will bat at 3 and has 350 runs in 9 matches. He’s averaging 38.88 at a rate of 157.65 including one century and a fifty to his name.

Clark has failed to get going in the last two games but he’ll be a top C/VC choice as he can score big on his day.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is one of the best bowlers in BPL 2024-25 and in Bangladesh. He has a knack for picking up wickets.

He has 13 wickets to his name in 8 games. Try him as C/VC in big leagues while bowling first.

Zakir Hasan (SYL)

Zakir Hasan has 370 runs in 11 games including three fifties. He averages 37 at a strike rate of 139.62.

Zakir has been in good form and he’s the best batter for his side which makes him a good C/VC pick.

CHK vs SYL Player to Avoid

Samiullah Shinwari (SYL)

Samiullah Shinwari opened in the last game but his current form is horrible with both bat and ball. He will be our player to avoid in this game, especially for small leagues.

Grand League Team for CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form, team balance, and depth, Chittagong Kings will be the clear favourite to win this game. They’ve been in top form in the last couple of games and the Strikers have struggled badly as a team this season.