CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 40 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings will be up against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 27th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Chittagong Kings are 3rd in the points table. They have won six games and lost four. The Kings defeated the Rangpur Riders by 5 wickets in their last game. They will be the confident side coming into this game as they’ve defeated the Strikers once this season by 30 runs. Chittagong Kings are in top form as a team with both bat and ball.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the points table with two wins and nine losses in 10 matches. They have lost their last six games and are already eliminated from the playoffs race. The Strikers lost their first game against Chittagong Kings this season by 30 runs. They will be eager to register a win in this match and end their campaign on a winning note.
Chittagong Kings: Lahiru Milantha, Parvez Hossain Emon, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Khaled Ahmed, Binura Fernando, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam
Sylhet Strikers: Samiullah Shinwari, Ariful Haque (c), Zakir Hasan, Sajjadul Haque, Jaker Ali, Ahsan Bhatti, Kadeem Alleyne, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah
The pitch at Dhaka will be a balanced one. The pacers got excellent help with the new ball here, and spinners too, have got some help off the deck. The batters, once set, can play their shots. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected in this game. Teams will prefer chasing. Dew will be a factor in this match.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius during the game.
Shamim Hossain (CHK)
Haider Ali (CHK)
Khaled Ahmed (CHK)
Graham Clark (CHK)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Samiullah Shinwari opened in the last game but his current form is horrible with both bat and ball. He will be our player to avoid in this game, especially for small leagues.
Based on current form, team balance, and depth, Chittagong Kings will be the clear favourite to win this game. They’ve been in top form in the last couple of games and the Strikers have struggled badly as a team this season.