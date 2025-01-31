GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 26 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will square off in the 26th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Gulf Giants are outside the top four on the table with six points from eight games and a poor net run-rate of -0.353. They have won three and lost five games, including a five-wicket defeat against Desert Vipers in the last game.

MI Emirates have eight points from as many games with a terrific net run-rate of 1.105. They have won and lost four games each. In the previous game, MI Emirates smashed Desert Vipers by 154 runs on the back of Tom Banton’s century.

GG vs MIE: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid

GG vs MIE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided pitches favouring the bowlers, with both spinners and pacers enjoying success. The average first innings score at the ground reads 145 after 11 matches. Eight of these games were won by the chasing sides.

The weather in Dubai is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range around 20 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Alzarri Joseph (MIE)

Alzarri Joseph is the second highest wicket-taker this season, with 15 wickets from seven games.

Joseph has taken two or more wickets in each of the last six games.

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran has made 193 runs from seven innings at an average of 32 while striking at 160.

Pooran has two fifties in the competition.

Blessing Muzarabani (GG)

Blessing Muzarabani is in good form in the ongoing tournament, picking up 14 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 6.94.

Muzarabani has taken 3 for 32 and 3 for 25 in the last two games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (MIE)

Tom Banton is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament with 369 runs at an average of 54 and strike rate of 156.

Banton has smashed two centuries and two half centuries in the season.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 18 wickets from eight games at an excellent economy of 6.98.

Farooqi has one five-for and a four-for in the tournament.

Tom Curran (GG)

Tom Curran has hit 26* and 64* in the last two games.

With his all-round value and the top order’s poor form, Curran is a great captaincy option.

GG vs MIE Player to Avoid

Jordan Cox (GG)

Jordan Cox averages 20 in eight innings and can be avoided.

GG vs MIE Differential Pick

Tom Alsop (GG)

Tom Alsop has scored 85 not-out recently and is picked by around 25% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates hold an edge heading into this game, thanks to a much superior squad on paper. The likes of Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Andre Fletcher are in good form with the bat. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid and Alzarri Joseph have been excellent with the ball. Expect MI Emirates to win the match.