GG vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 26 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will square off in the 26th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Gulf Giants are outside the top four on the table with six points from eight games and a poor net run-rate of -0.353. They have won three and lost five games, including a five-wicket defeat against Desert Vipers in the last game.
MI Emirates have eight points from as many games with a terrific net run-rate of 1.105. They have won and lost four games each. In the previous game, MI Emirates smashed Desert Vipers by 154 runs on the back of Tom Banton’s century.
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani
MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid
Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided pitches favouring the bowlers, with both spinners and pacers enjoying success. The average first innings score at the ground reads 145 after 11 matches. Eight of these games were won by the chasing sides.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range around 20 to 24 degree Celsius.
Alzarri Joseph (MIE)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Blessing Muzarabani (GG)
Tom Banton (MIE)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Tom Curran (GG)
Jordan Cox (GG)
Tom Alsop (GG)
MI Emirates hold an edge heading into this game, thanks to a much superior squad on paper. The likes of Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Andre Fletcher are in good form with the bat. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid and Alzarri Joseph have been excellent with the ball. Expect MI Emirates to win the match.