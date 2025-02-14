GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 01 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The defending champions will face the home team in Vadodara for the tournament opener.
The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin with a clash between Gujarat Giants and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The WPL 2025 opener will take place at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Gujarat Giants Women finished at the bottom in both editions and would be desperate for a better season. They have handed over the captaincy reins to Ashleigh Gardner and have brought in Deandra Dottin.
Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women clinched the title last year. They defeated Mumbai in the Eliminator before beating Delhi in the final. Bengaluru have been hit by injuries and faces a tough challenge to defend the title.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Kim Garth, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh.
Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara hasn’t hosted any T20 cricket at international level. The three Women’s ODIs played here in December, displayed excellent pitches for batting. India batted first in two of those games, posting 358 and 314. Expect a batting-friendly pitch for this game.
The weather should be clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 25 degree Celsius.
READ MORE:
Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)
Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)
Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Meghna Singh (GJ-W)
Both these teams have pretty solid batting line-ups. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women hold an edge due to their bowling unit. Renuka Singh, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, and Shreyanka Patil form a potent attack. Expect Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win this match.
