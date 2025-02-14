GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 01 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The defending champions will face the home team in Vadodara for the tournament opener.

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin with a clash between Gujarat Giants and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The WPL 2025 opener will take place at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women finished at the bottom in both editions and would be desperate for a better season. They have handed over the captaincy reins to Ashleigh Gardner and have brought in Deandra Dottin.

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women clinched the title last year. They defeated Mumbai in the Eliminator before beating Delhi in the final. Bengaluru have been hit by injuries and faces a tough challenge to defend the title.

GJ-W vs BLR-W: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Kim Garth, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh.

GJ-W vs BLR-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara hasn’t hosted any T20 cricket at international level. The three Women’s ODIs played here in December, displayed excellent pitches for batting. India batted first in two of those games, posting 358 and 314. Expect a batting-friendly pitch for this game.

The weather should be clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 25 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

Smriti Mandhana has been in incredible form, scoring two hundreds and six fifties in the last 10 innings across two white-ball formats.

Mandhana made 91 and 53 in the ODI series played at this venue in December.

Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)

The West Indies veteran is coming off good form, having scored 51* and 49 in two of the last three T20 innings.

Dottin has a proven record as a batter and can win matches with her medium pace bowling as well.

Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)

Georgia Wareham is a destructive hitter and a quality leg-break bowler.

Wareham was excellent in the Ashes, picking 3 for 25 and 3 for 11 in two of the three T20Is.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

Ashleigh Gardner brings great all-round value with her and a proven record.

Gardner missed the T20Is in the Ashes but showed good form, collecting nine wickets and 190 runs across other two formats.

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry had a poor time in the recent Ashes but remains a top captaincy option.

Perry has a magnificent record in the WPL with 600 runs at an average of 54.54 and strike rate of 124.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent batters in the game and is a top captaincy option.

Mooney recently struck 75, 44 and 94* in three T20Is against England.

GJ-W vs BLR-W Player to Avoid

Meghna Singh (GJ-W)

Meghna Singh hasn’t quite cracked the big stage and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have pretty solid batting line-ups. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women hold an edge due to their bowling unit. Renuka Singh, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, and Shreyanka Patil form a potent attack. Expect Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win this match.

