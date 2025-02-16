GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the third match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women will rue their performance with the ball in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After posting 201 on the board, some sloppy fielding and poor bowling cost them the match.

UP Warriorz finished fourth on the table last year, winning three and losing five games. They have handed over the reins to Deepti Sharma after Alyssa Healy pulled out of the tournament with an Injury.

GJ-W vs UP-W: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar

UP Warriorz Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

GJ-W vs UP-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch for this game is likely to be batting friendly with not much assistance for bowlers. The opening game of this season saw Bengaluru Women chase down 202 with nine balls to spare. With dew coming into play, teams should prefer bowling first.

The weather forecast is clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Deepti Sharma (UP-W)

Deepti Sharma’s all-round skill set makes her a great fantasy pick.

She had amassed 295 runs in the previous season while bagging 10 wickets with the ball.

Tahlia McGrath (UP-W)

Tahlia McGrath played only four games last year before getting dropped.

She has been in better form, averaging 32 in the last 12 months and picking nine wickets.

Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)

Deandra Dottin struck 25 off 13 and picked up a wicket in the last game.

She has scored 134 runs in the last four T20 innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

Ash Gardner was magnificent on Friday, smashing 79 off 37 and claiming two wickets with the ball.

Gardner brings a great all-round value and has been in superb form.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Beth Mooney was terrific in the opening game, scoring 56 off 42 deliveries.

Mooney has 466 runs in her last eight T20 innings at 66 average and 139 strike rate.

Chamari Athapaththu (UP-W)

Chamari Athapaththu is coming off an excellent Women’s Super Smash campaign.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder scored 219 runs at an average of 31 while picking 15 wickets at 5.48 economy.

GJ-W vs UP-W Player to Avoid

Harleen Deol (GJ-W)

Harleen Deol is unlikely to get much time with the bat and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

UP Warriorz have a slightly better bowling attack but Gujarat Giants hold an edge in the batting department. Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Laura Wolvaardt form a strong line-up. Expect Gujarat Giants Women to win this match.

