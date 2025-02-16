GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the third match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Gujarat Giants Women will rue their performance with the ball in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After posting 201 on the board, some sloppy fielding and poor bowling cost them the match.
UP Warriorz finished fourth on the table last year, winning three and losing five games. They have handed over the reins to Deepti Sharma after Alyssa Healy pulled out of the tournament with an Injury.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar
UP Warriorz Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
The pitch for this game is likely to be batting friendly with not much assistance for bowlers. The opening game of this season saw Bengaluru Women chase down 202 with nine balls to spare. With dew coming into play, teams should prefer bowling first.
The weather forecast is clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius.
Deepti Sharma (UP-W)
Tahlia McGrath (UP-W)
Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Chamari Athapaththu (UP-W)
Harleen Deol (GJ-W)
UP Warriorz have a slightly better bowling attack but Gujarat Giants hold an edge in the batting department. Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Laura Wolvaardt form a strong line-up. Expect Gujarat Giants Women to win this match.
