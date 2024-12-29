HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 15th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will see Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Sixers at the Gabba in Brisbane. These two teams were the finalists in the previous season.
Brisbane Heat lost their last match by 33 runs against the Perth Scorchers. With two wins and one loss from their three matches, they currently sit fifth in the table.
Also Read: PBKS Speedster in Lethal Form Before IPL 2025, Delivers a Sensational Six-Wicket Haul in SA vs PAK Test
Sydney Sixers won their last match by 8 wickets against Melbourne Stars. With three wins from three matches, they are currently at the top of the table.
Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird
The Gabba pitch in Brisbane is expected to offer some seam movement and extra bounce for pacers early on, but will become a good batting surface as the ball loses its shine. With the track unlikely to slow down, the toss-winner will likely choose to field first.
The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with cloudy conditions and a chance of rain throughout the match.
Nathan McSweeney (HEA)
Jackson Bird (SIX)
Matt Renshaw (HEA)
James Vince (SIX)
Spencer Johnson (HEA)
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Lachlan Shaw (SIX)
Also Read: Delhi Capitals’ Backup Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes Unbeaten 163 Off 107 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Both teams faced off in the final of last season, where Brisbane Heat emerged victorious. However, after the first three matches of the season, Sydney Sixers have proven to be a tough team to beat, winning all their games. Given their strong form, it is expected that Sydney Sixers will edge out Brisbane Heat in this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.