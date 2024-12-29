HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 15th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 will see Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Sixers at the Gabba in Brisbane. These two teams were the finalists in the previous season.

Brisbane Heat lost their last match by 33 runs against the Perth Scorchers. With two wins and one loss from their three matches, they currently sit fifth in the table.

Sydney Sixers won their last match by 8 wickets against Melbourne Stars. With three wins from three matches, they are currently at the top of the table.

HEA vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird

HEA vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Gabba pitch in Brisbane is expected to offer some seam movement and extra bounce for pacers early on, but will become a good batting surface as the ball loses its shine. With the track unlikely to slow down, the toss-winner will likely choose to field first.

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with cloudy conditions and a chance of rain throughout the match.

Top Player Picks for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Nathan McSweeney (HEA)

Nathan McSweeney has scored 86 runs in two matches.

His standout performance includes an unbeaten 78* in his first match.

Jackson Bird (SIX)

Jackson Bird is back in the team after taking 3 wickets in the last match.

His recent performance makes him a valuable option for fantasy picks.

Matt Renshaw (HEA)

Matt Renshaw has scored 108 runs in 3 matches.

He contributed 36 and 54 runs in his last two matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (SIX)

James Vince has scored 154 runs in 3 matches so far.

He played a match-winning knock of 101* in the last game to lead his team to victory.

Spencer Johnson (HEA)

Spencer took 4 wickets in his first match of the season, showcasing his excellent form.

He has been in strong form recently in both domestic and international cricket, making him a solid captain/vice-captain choice.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

Ben Dwarshuis has taken 6 wickets in 3 matches, showcasing his effectiveness with the ball.

He can also hit big shots lower down the order, offering potential points with both bat and ball.

HEA vs SIX Player to Avoid

Lachlan Shaw (SIX)

Lachlan Shaw can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Both teams faced off in the final of last season, where Brisbane Heat emerged victorious. However, after the first three matches of the season, Sydney Sixers have proven to be a tough team to beat, winning all their games. Given their strong form, it is expected that Sydney Sixers will edge out Brisbane Heat in this match.

