Delhi Capitals’ Backup Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes Unbeaten 163 Off 107 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Delhi Capitals’ backup Karun Nair impressed ahead of IPL 2025, smashing an unbeaten 163 off 107 balls for Vidarbha in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chandigarh.

Karun Nair was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh during the 2025 IPL auction.

Karun Nair’s Masterclass Anchors Vidarbha’s Chase

In the match against Chandigarh, Karnataka faced a challenging target of 316. Karun Nair stepped in at No. 3 following the dismissal of Yash Rathod, with the score at 69-1 in 13.3 overs.

He built a 45-run partnership with Dhruv Shorey before Shorey was dismissed. From there, it was all about Karun Nair.

He played a sensational knock, scoring an unbeaten 163 off 107 balls, including 20 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 152.34.

Karun single-handedly anchored the chase after the second wicket, leading Karnataka to victory in 48 overs. The next highest score in the lineup was Dhruv Shorey’s 57.

His remarkable innings must have delighted Delhi Capitals fans and management, as he could be a valuable backup for the franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

This was Karun Nair’s second hundred in three matches in the tournament. He has remained unbeaten in all three games, with scores of 112*, 44*, and 163*.

Vidarbha Clinch Victory with Five Wickets in Hand

Talking about the match, Chandigarh posted 315/4 in their 50 overs. Manan Vohra top-scored with 101, while Ankit Kaushik contributed 59* and Amrit Lubana added 58*.

In reply, Vidarbha chased down the target in 48 overs, with Karun Nair’s 163* and Dhruv Shorey’s 57 guiding them to a five-wicket win.

