HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 19, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 19th match of the BBL 2024/25 will see the Brisbane Heat face off against the Melbourne Stars at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.
The Brisbane Heat come into this game after an 8-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers. With two wins and two losses from their four matches, they are currently placed 5th on the points table.
The Melbourne Stars suffered an 18-run defeat against the Sydney Thunder in their last match. With five consecutive losses, they sit at the bottom of the points table.
Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann
Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle
The Gabba pitch in Brisbane is expected to provide early assistance for pacers with seam movement and extra bounce. However, as the ball loses its shine, it should turn into a good batting surface. With the track unlikely to slow down, the team winning the toss will likely opt to field first.
The temperature is expected to hover around 22-23°C, with predictions of rain possibly affecting the match.
Peter Siddle (STA)
Matt Renshaw (HEA)
Xavier Bartlett (HEA)
Marcus Stoinis (STA)
Ben Duckett (STA)
Nathan McSweeney (HEA)
Jonathan Merlo (STA)
Looking at the squads and results so far, Brisbane Heat appear to have the edge over the Melbourne Stars. With the Stars yet to secure a win in the tournament and struggling to find form, the Heat seem better positioned to come out on top.
