HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 19, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 19th match of the BBL 2024/25 will see the Brisbane Heat face off against the Melbourne Stars at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.

The Brisbane Heat come into this game after an 8-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers. With two wins and two losses from their four matches, they are currently placed 5th on the points table.

Also Read: Unsold Batter From IPL 2025 Auction Shatters India Star’s Record, Becomes the Youngest Player in List A History To Score 150 in an Innings

The Melbourne Stars suffered an 18-run defeat against the Sydney Thunder in their last match. With five consecutive losses, they sit at the bottom of the points table.

HEA vs STA: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Peter Siddle

HEA vs STA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Gabba pitch in Brisbane is expected to provide early assistance for pacers with seam movement and extra bounce. However, as the ball loses its shine, it should turn into a good batting surface. With the track unlikely to slow down, the team winning the toss will likely opt to field first.

The temperature is expected to hover around 22-23°C, with predictions of rain possibly affecting the match.

Top Player Picks for HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Peter Siddle (STA)

Peter Siddle has picked up 5 wickets in 4 matches.

He has taken wickets in every match except one.

Matt Renshaw (HEA)

Matt Renshaw has scored 109 runs in 4 matches.

While he failed in the last game, he contributed runs in the three matches prior.

Xavier Bartlett (HEA)

Xavier Bartlett has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches.

He has picked up wickets in every game except one.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Marcus Stoinis has scored 132 runs in 5 matches, showcasing his ability with the bat.

As an all-rounder who also bowls, he offers additional value, making him a strong captaincy option.

Ben Duckett (STA)

Ben Duckett has scored 135 runs in 3 matches.

After a duck in his first game, he bounced back impressively with scores of 68 and 67 in his next two outings.

Nathan McSweeney (HEA)

McSweeney has scored 120 runs in 3 matches.

He boasts an impressive average of 60 in the tournament so far.

HEA vs STA Player to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo (STA)

Jonathan Merlo can be avoided in this match.

Also Read: Former RCB Player Who Went Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction Smashes Whirlwind Fifty in Big Bash League Match

Grand League Team for HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squads and results so far, Brisbane Heat appear to have the edge over the Melbourne Stars. With the Stars yet to secure a win in the tournament and struggling to find form, the Heat seem better positioned to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.