HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 34 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Hobart Hurricanes will play against the Melbourne Renegades in the 34th match of BBL 2024/25 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Hobart Hurricanes won their last match against Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets. With 5 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result from 7 matches, they are currently 2nd in the table.
Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Be Snubbed From BCCI Contract Like Ishan Kishan if They Skip the Ranji Trophy?
Melbourne Renegades lost their last match against Melbourne Stars by 42 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 games, they are currently at 7th in the table.
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Jake Doran, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Peter Hatzoglou
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Harry Dixon, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fergus O Neill, Adam Zampa, Xavier Crone
The pitch at Bellerive Oval in Hobart is generally good for batting, with some early seam movement and extra bounce for pacers. Spinners may struggle to get much turn, and team that wins the toss will likely look to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 18°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Adam Zampa (REN)
Chris Jordan (HUR)
Riley Meredith (HUR)
Will Sutherland (REN)
Tim David (HUR)
Thomas Rogers (REN)
Harry Dixon (REN)
Also Read: Why was George Linde Not Picked In South Africa’s Squad For Champions Trophy 2025
Considering the performances and squads of both teams this season, Hobart Hurricanes are expected to win this match against Melbourne Renegades.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.