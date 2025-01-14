HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 34 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Hobart Hurricanes will play against the Melbourne Renegades in the 34th match of BBL 2024/25 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes won their last match against Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets. With 5 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no result from 7 matches, they are currently 2nd in the table.

Melbourne Renegades lost their last match against Melbourne Stars by 42 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 games, they are currently at 7th in the table.

HUR vs REN: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Jake Doran, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Peter Hatzoglou

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Harry Dixon, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fergus O Neill, Adam Zampa, Xavier Crone

HUR vs REN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Bellerive Oval in Hobart is generally good for batting, with some early seam movement and extra bounce for pacers. Spinners may struggle to get much turn, and team that wins the toss will likely look to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 18°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Adam Zampa (REN)

Adam Zampa has taken 10 wickets in 8 matches this season.

He has picked up 5 wickets in his last 2 matches.

Chris Jordan (HUR)

Chris Jordan has taken 7 wickets in 6 matches this season.

He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Riley Meredith (HUR)

Riley Meredith has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches this season.

He picked up 2 wickets in his last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Will Sutherland (REN)

Will Sutherland didn’t have a great last match.

However, he has scored 163 runs and taken 9 wickets this season.

Tim David (HUR)

Tim David has regained his form.

He has scored consecutive fifties in recent matches.

Thomas Rogers (REN)

Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets.

He has taken wickets in every match he has played this season

HUR vs REN Player to Avoid

Harry Dixon (REN)

Harry Dixon can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the performances and squads of both teams this season, Hobart Hurricanes are expected to win this match against Melbourne Renegades.

