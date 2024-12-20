HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The seventh match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
The Hobart Hurricanes endured a tough start to their campaign, being dismissed for just 74 against the Melbourne Renegades and losing by 6 wickets. They will be keen to bounce back and improve their performance in the next match.
Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers have begun their campaign on a high note, securing a 6-wicket victory over the Melbourne Stars in their opening match. They will aim to build on this momentum and extend their winning streak.
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil
Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
The Bellerive Oval pitch in Hobart is typically excellent for batting, with some early seam movement and extra bounce for pacers. Spinners may struggle for turn, and the toss-winner might prefer to bowl first on the fresh surface.
The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with more than 50% chance of rain.
Lance Morris (SCO)
Chris Jordan (HUR)
Jason Behrendorff (SCO)
Jhye Richardson (SCO)
Nathan Ellis (HUR)
Cooper Connolly (SCO)
Matthew Hurst (SCO)
Based on the performances of both teams in their first matches, it looks like Perth Scorchers have the upper hand and are likely to win against Hobart Hurricanes.
