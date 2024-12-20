HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The seventh match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The Hobart Hurricanes endured a tough start to their campaign, being dismissed for just 74 against the Melbourne Renegades and losing by 6 wickets. They will be keen to bounce back and improve their performance in the next match.

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers have begun their campaign on a high note, securing a 6-wicket victory over the Melbourne Stars in their opening match. They will aim to build on this momentum and extend their winning streak.

HUR vs SCO: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

HUR vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Bellerive Oval pitch in Hobart is typically excellent for batting, with some early seam movement and extra bounce for pacers. Spinners may struggle for turn, and the toss-winner might prefer to bowl first on the fresh surface.

The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with more than 50% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Lance Morris (SCO)

Lance Morris claimed 13 wickets in 9 matches during the previous season, showcasing his bowling prowess.

He started this season on a strong note, picking up 2 wickets in the opening match.

Chris Jordan (HUR)

Chris Jordan is a valuable pick for this game, offering contributions with both bat and ball.

His role as a death-overs specialist boosts his chances of picking up crucial wickets.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO)

Jason Behrendorff impressed last season with 16 wickets in 10 matches, proving his consistency with the ball.

He began this season with a tidy spell, recording figures of 1/19 in his first match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Jhye Richardson (SCO)

Jhye Richardson had a challenging season last year, managing only 6 wickets.

However, he started this season on a high note, taking 3 wickets in the opening match, making him a strong captaincy contender.

Nathan Ellis (HUR)

Nathan Ellis contributed with both bat and ball in the first match.

He scored 35 runs and also claimed two wickets, showcasing his all-round abilities.

Cooper Connolly (SCO)

Cooper Connolly has had a solid start to the season, scoring 64 runs.

He also contributed with the ball, taking 1 wicket in his performance.

HUR vs SCO Player to Avoid

Matthew Hurst (SCO)

Matthew Hurst can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction:

Based on the performances of both teams in their first matches, it looks like Perth Scorchers have the upper hand and are likely to win against Hobart Hurricanes.

