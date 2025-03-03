IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

India will face Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Both teams were among the most consistent teams in the league stage.
India registered a 44-run win against New Zealand in their final league-stage game. They were in slight trouble in both innings but managed to overcome them and register another win.
Meanwhile, Australia’s last contest against Afghanistan ended in a no result. They looked set to register another victory after a brisk start in the second innings, but the rain had other plans. They had to settle for a No.2 spot in their group.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
The tracks in Dubai have become difficult for batting with each game and we can expect the trend to continue. The surface will have some early help for speedsters before spinners come into play. Batting might get tough in the second innings, so teams winning the toss might elect to bat first.
A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is the forecast.
Australia are a good side and will compete hard. However, India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack. Expect India to win the game.
