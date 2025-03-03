IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

India will face Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Both teams were among the most consistent teams in the league stage.

India registered a 44-run win against New Zealand in their final league-stage game. They were in slight trouble in both innings but managed to overcome them and register another win.

Meanwhile, Australia’s last contest against Afghanistan ended in a no result. They looked set to register another victory after a brisk start in the second innings, but the rain had other plans. They had to settle for a No.2 spot in their group.

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

IND vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Dubai have become difficult for batting with each game and we can expect the trend to continue. The surface will have some early help for speedsters before spinners come into play. Batting might get tough in the second innings, so teams winning the toss might elect to bat first.

A temperature of around 28°C, with no threat of rain, is the forecast.

Top Player Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND):

Rohit Sharma will open the innings. He has been batting aggressively and can utilise the powerplay overs.

Rohit Sharma has made 2,379 runs at an average of 58.02 and a strike rate of 96 in 45 ODI innings against Australia. He also has nine fifties and eight centuries against them.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND):

Varun Chakravarthy will again be dangerous in Dubai. He can wreak havoc again.

Varun Chakravarthy took five wickets in the previous game.

Josh Inglis (AUS):

Josh Inglis will bat in the middle order. He is a quality batter and can score big.

Josh Inglis’ recent form has been terrific. He will handle spinners well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND):

Shubman Gill will open the innings. He is a quality batter and his recent form has been top-notch.

Shubman Gill’s scores this Champions Trophy 2025: 2, 46, and 101*.

Hardik Pandya (IND):

Hardik Pandya will contribute with both, bat and ball. He is a valuable pick.

Hardik Pandya has a fine record against Australia. He can make an impact again.

Steven Smith (AUS):

Steven Smith is among the finest batters in this Australian lineup. He will bat at No.3 and can score big.

Steve Smith has made 1,310 runs at an average of 52.40 and a strike rate of 100.46 in 25 ODI innings against India. He also has six fifties and five centuries against them.

IND vs AUS Player to Avoid

Cooper Connolly (AUS):

Cooper Connolly might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Australia are a good side and will compete hard. However, India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack. Expect India to win the game.

