IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

After winning the T20I series 4-1, India now turns its attention to the three-match ODI series against England, starting on February 6, 2025, in Nagpur.
Rohit Sharma will lead the team, with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer strengthening the batting lineup. KL Rahul will handle the wicketkeeping responsibilities, while Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel provide balance with their all-round abilities. The bowling department includes Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
Jos Buttler-led England is looking to make a comeback after losing the T20I series. Key batters for their side are Phil Salt, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, whereas Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid will manage the bowling line-up. The ICC Champions Trophy is near, and both teams need this series to try out their strategies and get momentum going.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood
The pitch at Nagpur offers good batting conditions, with even pace and bounce. Teams should bat first, as spinners may play a bigger role later, and variations in pace can be effective with the old ball.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C.
Both teams have strong squads for the upcoming match, with India likely to win against England by a narrow margin. India are more familiar with home conditions and they have momentum in their favour with the T20I series in their bag.
