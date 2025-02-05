IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

After winning the T20I series 4-1, India now turns its attention to the three-match ODI series against England, starting on February 6, 2025, in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team, with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer strengthening the batting lineup. KL Rahul will handle the wicketkeeping responsibilities, while Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel provide balance with their all-round abilities. The bowling department includes Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.



Jos Buttler-led England is looking to make a comeback after losing the T20I series. Key batters for their side are Phil Salt, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, whereas Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid will manage the bowling line-up. The ICC Champions Trophy is near, and both teams need this series to try out their strategies and get momentum going.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Nagpur offers good batting conditions, with even pace and bounce. Teams should bat first, as spinners may play a bigger role later, and variations in pace can be effective with the old ball.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy could be a strong choice for captain or vice-captain if he gets his debut ODI cap.

He picked up 14 wickets in 5 matches and was the leading wicket taker in T20I series.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for England in the T20I series.

He scored 146 runs in 5 matches.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill, opening the innings, can contribute with runs.

He has an impressive ODI average of 58.20.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has scored 624 runs in his last 10 ODI innings.

He has an average of 62.7, along with 4 half centuries and 2 centuries.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root scored 279 runs in the SA20.

He also picked 5 wickets.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya scored 112 runs in T20I series.

He contributed with the ball also, as he took 5 wickets.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have strong squads for the upcoming match, with India likely to win against England by a narrow margin. India are more familiar with home conditions and they have momentum in their favour with the T20I series in their bag.

