IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

India will face England in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having already sealed the series 2-0, India will aim for a clean sweep, while England will look to salvage a win before the Champions Trophy.
In the second ODI, England posted 304 runs, with strong contributions from Duckett, Salt, and Root. However, Rohit Sharma’s brilliant century led India to a comfortable victory by four wickets. Gill, Iyer, and Axar also had an important part in the run-chase.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium tends to be slow and dry in the afternoon, aiding spinners, while the ball comes onto the bat better under lights. With chasing teams winning four of the last five ODIs here, the toss-winning side should bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 32°C.
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
Axar Patel (IND)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Joe Root (ENG)
India have been the stronger team in this series, convincingly defeating England in both matches, and is expected to win the upcoming match.
