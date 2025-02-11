IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

India will face England in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having already sealed the series 2-0, India will aim for a clean sweep, while England will look to salvage a win before the Champions Trophy.

In the second ODI, England posted 304 runs, with strong contributions from Duckett, Salt, and Root. However, Rohit Sharma’s brilliant century led India to a comfortable victory by four wickets. Gill, Iyer, and Axar also had an important part in the run-chase.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium tends to be slow and dry in the afternoon, aiding spinners, while the ball comes onto the bat better under lights. With chasing teams winning four of the last five ODIs here, the toss-winning side should bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 32°C.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has scored 86 runs in two matches.

He scored a fifty in the first match.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja has taken six wickets in two matches.

He picked up three wickets in both games.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel has scored 93 runs in two matches.

He can also contribute with the ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has scored fifties in both matches.

He has now accumulated 147 runs in two games.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma is back in form.

He scored a century in the last match.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root scored a fifty in the last match.

He can also bowl, making him a valuable option.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India have been the stronger team in this series, convincingly defeating England in both matches, and is expected to win the upcoming match.

