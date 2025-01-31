IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

After three quality matches, the caravan will move to Pune, where India will take on England in the fourth T20I, the series’ penultimate. England finally won their first game of the tour in the third T20I to keep the series alive.

Batting first, they scored 171/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Ben Duckett top-scoring 51 runs. Liam Livingstone (43) and Jos Buttler (24) also played useful hands in propelling England to a good first-innings score despite tumbling wickets.

The English bowlers were brilliant, hitting the right lines and lengths during the chase. They restricted India to a mere 145/9 and won the contest by 26 runs.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Pune has been 171, with pacers snaring 71.88% of wickets here. Expect another true batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (IND):

Sanju Samson hasn’t fired as expected in this series. However, he is a quality player and will enjoy batting in Pune.

Sanju Samson has 202 runs at an average of 28.85 and a strike rate of 155.38 in seven innings in Pune. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Arshdeep Singh (IND):

There will be some new-ball movement for speedsters early on. Arshdeep Singh knows how to swing the new ball and bring early wickets.

Arshdeep Singh has 5 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 18.60 in five innings against England.

Phil Salt (ENG):

Phil Salt is another batter who has yet to score big in this series. This might be the game where he breaks the shackles and shows his true worth.

Phil Salt will open the innings and can exploit the powerplay. He can score big.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND):

Hardik Pandya is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya has 352 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 144.85 in 16 innings against England. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 17 in 17 innings against them.

Tilak Varma (IND):

Tilak Varma has been in sensational form. He can score big.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 18, 72*, 19*, 46 & 9.

Jos Buttler (ENG):

Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will bat at No.3 and has been in fine form.

Jos Buttler has 635 runs at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 144.97 in 22 innings against India. He also has five fifties against them.

IND vs ENG Player to Avoid

Jacob Bethell (ENG):

Jacob Bethell might not be as surprising and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India will again start as favourites, but England showed their capabilities in the last game. England’s batting still looks shaky, and with Varun and Arshdeep in the side, India will fancy their chances of restricting them again. Expect India to win the game and seal the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.