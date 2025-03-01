IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

New Zealand will face India in the final league-stage fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Both teams have been unbeaten in the competition.
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in their last game by five wickets in Rawalpindi. They bowled superbly to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par total and later chased down the total with 23 balls to spare.
Meanwhile, India won their previous encounter against Pakistan by six wickets. They were clinical in all departments and never gave any chance to the opponent.
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.
IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The tracks in Dubai have been slightly slow, with batting being easy in the second innings. Expect another relatively slow deck, with spinners getting more assistance off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 265 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 24°C, with partly cloudy, is the forecast.