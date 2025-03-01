IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

New Zealand will face India in the final league-stage fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Both teams have been unbeaten in the competition.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in their last game by five wickets in Rawalpindi. They bowled superbly to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par total and later chased down the total with 23 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, India won their previous encounter against Pakistan by six wickets. They were clinical in all departments and never gave any chance to the opponent.

IND vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Dubai have been slightly slow, with batting being easy in the second innings. Expect another relatively slow deck, with spinners getting more assistance off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 265 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C, with partly cloudy, is the forecast.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND):

Virat Kohli finally got going in the previous game. He is known for his consistency and will look to extend his good run.

Virat Kohli has 1645 runs at an average of 58.75 and a strike rate of 95.69 in 31 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has nine fifties and six centuries against them.

Mohammed Shami (IND):

Mohammed Shami has 37 wickets at an average of 19.32 and a strike rate of 19.13 in 14 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has one four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls against them.

Mohammed Shami has picked up five wickets at 19.20 runs apiece in two ODI innings in Dubai.

Kane Williamson (NZ):

Kane Williamson has 1147 runs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 76.21 in 28 ODI innings against India. He also has 10 fifties and a century against them.

Kane Williamson is a consistent batter and will bat at No.3. He can score big.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND):

Shubman Gill is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He has been in sublime form and will open the innings.

Shubman Gill has 590 runs at an average of 84.28 and a strike rate of 109.66 in 10 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has two fifties and two centuries against them.

Axar Patel (IND):

Axar Patel is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Axar Patel will get ample help off the deck with the ball. He has been batting at No.5, increasing his batting value.

Michael Bracewell (NZ):

Michael Bracewell will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a utility player.

Michael Bracewell has 188 runs at an average of 62.66 and a strike rate of 144.61 in three ODI innings against India. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

IND vs NZ Player to Avoid

Glenn Phillips (NZ):

Glenn Phillips might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

This will be an evenly matched contest. Both teams are unbeaten, but India might be more suited to the conditions. Their batting looks more formidable and should win the contest.

