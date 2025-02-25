INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Match No. 3 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Indian Masters and England Masters at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Indian Masters defeated Sri Lanka Masters in their first match by four runs. They will look to maintain their winning streak in the upcoming match.
England Masters will be playing their first match of the season and will look to make a winning start to the tournament.
India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni
England Masters: Ian Bell, Joe Denly, Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Steven Finn, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar
The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is a batters’ paradise, with good scoring opportunities. The team that wins the toss must think of batting first to score a big total.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Yusuf Pathan (INM)
Kevin Pietersen (ENM)
Yuvraj Singh (INM)
Stuart Binny (INM)
Irfan Pathan (INM)
Eoin Morgan (ENM)
Shahbaz Nadeem (INM)
India Masters are in good form and have a stronger squad than England Masters, making them the favourites to win the upcoming match.
