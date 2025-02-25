INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report



Match No. 3 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Indian Masters and England Masters at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Indian Masters defeated Sri Lanka Masters in their first match by four runs. They will look to maintain their winning streak in the upcoming match.

England Masters will be playing their first match of the season and will look to make a winning start to the tournament.

INM vs ENM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni

England Masters: Ian Bell, Joe Denly, Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Steven Finn, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

INM vs ENM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is a batters’ paradise, with good scoring opportunities. The team that wins the toss must think of batting first to score a big total.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Yusuf Pathan (INM)

Yusuf Pathan smashed a quick 56 off 22 balls in the last match.

He can also contribute with the ball, making him a valuable pick.

Kevin Pietersen (ENM)

Kevin Pietersen has scored 1,176 runs in 37 matches.

He can be a good pick as he is a reliable run-scorer.

Yuvraj Singh (INM)

Yuvraj Singh scored 31 off 22 balls in the last match.

He is a good pick as he can contribute with the bat, ball, and in the field.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Stuart Binny (INM)

Stuart Binny scored 68 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka Masters.

He can also bowl, making him a strong captaincy choice.

Irfan Pathan (INM)

Irfan Pathan picked up three wickets in the last match.

He can also make an impact with the bat.

Eoin Morgan (ENM)

Eoin Morgan, a former aggressive middle-order batter, will lead England Masters.

The World Cup-winning captain, with 2,458 T20I runs, is a top fantasy pick for the match.

INM vs ENM Player to Avoid

Shahbaz Nadeem (INM)

Shahbaz Nadeem can be avoided for this match.

He bowled only two overs in the last game and was not effective.

Grand League Team for INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

India Masters are in good form and have a stronger squad than England Masters, making them the favourites to win the upcoming match.



