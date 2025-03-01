INM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 7 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

India Masters defeated England Masters by nine wickets in their last match and have won both of their matches so far.

South Africa Masters lost their first game to Sri Lanka Masters by seven wickets. They will be looking to win the next game to get their first win.

INM vs SAM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Ambati Rayudu (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun.

South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Kallis (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Jacques Rudolph, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger, Eddie Leie, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.

INM vs SAM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch should suit batters, providing good bounce with less movement. With high scores expected, teams may choose to chase.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Dhawal Kulkarni (INM)

Dhawal Kulkarni has picked up five wickets in two matches.

He took three wickets in the last game.

Jacques Kallis (SAM)

Jacques Kallis scored 24 runs in the first match.

He can also bowl, adding value with his all-round abilities.

Abhimanyu Mithun (INM)

Abhimanyu Mithun has taken four wickets in two matches.

He picked up two wickets in each game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Gurkeerat Mann (INM)

Gurkeerat Mann has scored 107 runs in two matches.

He remained unbeaten on 63 in the last game.

Hashim Amla (SAM)

Hashim Amla is a strong pick for this match as he opens the batting for South Africa Masters.

He scored 76 runs in the first match, showing good form.

Yuvraj Singh (INM)

Yuvraj Singh has scored 58 runs in two matches.

He remained unbeaten with 31* in the first match and 27* in the second.

INM vs SAM Player to Avoid

Jacques Rudolph (SAM)

Jacques Rudolph can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for INM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squads and recent form, India Masters are likely to win against South Africa Masters in the upcoming match.

