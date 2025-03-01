INM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 7 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
India Masters defeated England Masters by nine wickets in their last match and have won both of their matches so far.
South Africa Masters lost their first game to Sri Lanka Masters by seven wickets. They will be looking to win the next game to get their first win.
India Masters: Ambati Rayudu (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun.
South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Kallis (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Jacques Rudolph, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger, Eddie Leie, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.
The pitch should suit batters, providing good bounce with less movement. With high scores expected, teams may choose to chase.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Based on the squads and recent form, India Masters are likely to win against South Africa Masters in the upcoming match.
