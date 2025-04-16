ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 7 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features the defending champions Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Multan Sultans (MUL) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United won their last match against Peshawar Zalmi by a big margin of 102 runs. They have started the season strongly, winning both of their first two matches.

Multan Sultans lost their first match of the season against Karachi Kings by four wickets. They will be hoping to bounce back and get their first win of the season in this match.

ISL vs MUL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

ISL vs MUL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is usually good for batting, with very little help for the bowlers. Because dew might come into play later, the teams are likely to prefer chasing.

The weather is set to be clear and warm, with the temperature around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Colin Munro (ISL)

Colin Munro has looked in good form at the start of the season.

He has scored 59 not out and 40 runs in the first two matches.

Jason Holder (ISL)

Jason Holder has made a strong start for Islamabad United this season.

He took four wickets in the first match.

In the second match, he picked up one wicket and also scored an unbeaten 20 runs.

Michael Bracewell (MUL)

Michael Bracewell can be a smart pick for this match.

In the last game, he smashed an unbeaten 44 off just 17 balls and also took a wicket.

In his last two T20 internationals with the bat, he scored 31 and 46 not out.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Sahibzada Farhan (ISL)

Sahibzada Farhan has scored a total of 131 runs in two matches so far.

He played a brilliant knock of 106 runs in the last match.

His strike rate has been impressive at 172.36.

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

Mohammad Rizwan scored a century in the first match of this season.

He was the second-highest run scorer for Multan Sultans last season.

He made 407 runs in 12 matches.

His performance also included four half-centuries.

Shadab Khan (ISL)

Shadab has taken five wickets in two matches so far this season.

He picked up three wickets in the first match and two in the second.

Last season, he had a strong all-round performance with 305 runs and 14 wickets.

Since he can contribute with both bat and ball, he can be a good captaincy option.

ISL vs MUL Player to Avoid

Iftikhar Ahmed (MUL)

Iftikhar Ahmed can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

Grand League Team for ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Islamabad United’s squad looks stronger compared to Multan Sultans. It is expected to be a close contest, but Islamabad are likely to come out on top.

