ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 of the PSL 2025 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.
Match No.5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features the reigning champions Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Islamabad United began their season with an eight-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars. Jason Holder (4 for 26) and Shadab Khan (3 for 25) starred with the ball to bowl out the opponents for 139. Colin Munro then struck 59 not out in 42 balls to clinch the match with 14 balls to spare.
Peshawar Zalmi had a contrasting outing in their first game, losing to Quetta Gladiators by 80 runs. Chasing 217, they lost three batters in the first four overs. Saim Ayub (50 off 38) and Hussain Talat (35 off 19) fought back, but another collapse brought curtains on Zalmi’s chase.
Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Matthew Short, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Mitch Owen, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.
The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are generally flat, with bowlers getting little to no assistance. The team batting first has scored more than 210 in two of the last three games played here. The teams will prefer chasing because of the dew factor.
The weather is forecast to be clear and warm with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.
Salman Agha (ISL)
Saim Ayub (PES)
Jason Holder (PES)
Shadab Khan (ISL)
Colin Munro (ISL)
Babar Azam (PES)
Azam Khan (ISL)
The head-to-head record between these two teams is equally matched. However, Islamabad United have a strong side on paper, and will hold an advantage in this game. They have a deeper batting line-up and some quality bowlers.
