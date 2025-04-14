ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 of the PSL 2025 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Match No.5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features the reigning champions Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United began their season with an eight-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars. Jason Holder (4 for 26) and Shadab Khan (3 for 25) starred with the ball to bowl out the opponents for 139. Colin Munro then struck 59 not out in 42 balls to clinch the match with 14 balls to spare.

Peshawar Zalmi had a contrasting outing in their first game, losing to Quetta Gladiators by 80 runs. Chasing 217, they lost three batters in the first four overs. Saim Ayub (50 off 38) and Hussain Talat (35 off 19) fought back, but another collapse brought curtains on Zalmi’s chase.

ISL vs PES Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Matthew Short, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Mitch Owen, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

ISL vs PES: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are generally flat, with bowlers getting little to no assistance. The team batting first has scored more than 210 in two of the last three games played here. The teams will prefer chasing because of the dew factor.

The weather is forecast to be clear and warm with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (ISL)

Salman Agha has scored 206 runs in the last six T20 matches, with two half-centuries.

He had accumulated 310 runs in the PSL 2024 at an average of 31 while striking at 140.

Saim Ayub (PES)

Saim Ayub marked his return from an injury layoff with a 52-run knock in the opening game.

He made 686 runs in the previous two PSL editions at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 161.

Jason Holder (PES)

Jason Holder was the player of the match against Lahore Qalandars, picking up 4 for 26 in four overs.

Holder has taken 21 wickets from 13 games this year at a strike rate of 13.3.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Shadab Khan (ISL)

Shadab Khan had a good season last year, scoring 305 runs at a strike rate of 140 and picking up 14 wickets.

The leg-spin all-rounder has started this season well, snaring 3 for 25 against Lahore Qalandars.

Colin Munro (ISL)

Colin Munro has a good record in the PSL, with 1,476 runs to his credit at an average of 34 while striking at 150.

The veteran batter was superb in the season opener, hitting an unbeaten 59 off 42.

Babar Azam (PES)

Babar Azam fell for a duck in the season opener but is amongst the most prolific run-scorers in the PSL.

He has scored 1,091 runs in the last two editions at an average of 54 while striking at 143.

ISL vs PES Player to Avoid

Azam Khan (ISL)

Azam Khan’s form in recent years hasn’t been great, and he usually bats low down the order. You can avoid him.

Grand League Team for ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

The head-to-head record between these two teams is equally matched. However, Islamabad United have a strong side on paper, and will hold an advantage in this game. They have a deeper batting line-up and some quality bowlers.

