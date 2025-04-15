KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.
Match No.6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) going head-to-head at the National Stadium in Karachi.
The David Warner-led Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans by four wickets to kick off the season. James Vince was the architect of their massive chase of 235, hitting 101 off 43 balls. Khushdil Shah also played a crucial knock of 60 in 37 balls.
Lahore Qalandars bounced back from their defeat in the season opener with a strong victory over Quetta Gladiators. Fakhar Zaman (67 off 39) and Sam Billings (50* off 19) powered them to 219. Shaheen Afridi then snared two early wickets before Rishad Hossain bagged three.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.
The National Stadium, Karachi, has historically served balanced pitches with something in it for both innings. Last year, the average batting first score at the venue was 167. However, this season’s first game here witnessed 560 runs across two innings.
The weather is forecast to be clear and humid with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Tim Seifert (KAR)
Sikandar Raza (LAH)
Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH)
Fakhar Zaman (LAH)
James Vince (KAR)
Abdullah Shafique (LAH)
Irfan Khan (KAR)
Lahore Qalandars have not been able to beat Karachi Kings in the previous five encounters. Karachi have a better batting line-up and have played on this ground in the previous game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.