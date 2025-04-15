KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 of the PSL 2025 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Match No.6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Karachi Kings (KAR) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) going head-to-head at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The David Warner-led Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans by four wickets to kick off the season. James Vince was the architect of their massive chase of 235, hitting 101 off 43 balls. Khushdil Shah also played a crucial knock of 60 in 37 balls.

Lahore Qalandars bounced back from their defeat in the season opener with a strong victory over Quetta Gladiators. Fakhar Zaman (67 off 39) and Sam Billings (50* off 19) powered them to 219. Shaheen Afridi then snared two early wickets before Rishad Hossain bagged three.

KAR vs LAH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

KAR vs LAH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The National Stadium, Karachi, has historically served balanced pitches with something in it for both innings. Last year, the average batting first score at the venue was 167. However, this season’s first game here witnessed 560 runs across two innings.

The weather is forecast to be clear and humid with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (KAR)

Tim Seifert has carried his recent form into this tournament, scoring 32 off 16 balls.

Seifert has smashed 336 runs in his last eight T20 innings at a strike rate of 195, with the best 97 not-out.

Sikandar Raza (LAH)

Sikandar Raza has made 190 runs in the last six games and has claimed five wickets with the ball.

Raza was excellent with the ball in the previous game, picking three for 12 in three overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH)

Shaheen Shah Afridi was terrific in the last match, snaring two scalps with the new ball.

The left-arm pacer can make a massive impact when there’s any new ball movement on offer, and is also a handy hitter down the order.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

Fakhar Zaman showed why he’s one of the top captaincy options, hitting 67 off 39 deliveries.

The left-hander has 2,593 runs in the PSL at an average of 30.5 and a strike rate of 140.

James Vince (KAR)

James Vince was at his best in the previous game, hammering 101 in 43 deliveries.

He has one century and four half centuries in the PSL.

Abdullah Shafique (LAH)

Abdullah Shafique made 66 off 38 in the season opener against Islamabad United, and backed it up with 37 off 23 versus Quetta Gladiators.

He has scored 289 runs in his last six T20 innings at a strike rate of 150, including four half-centuries.

KAR vs LAH Player to Avoid

Irfan Khan (KAR)

Irfan Khan bats low down the order and with several quality batters ahead of him, he is unlikely to get much time in the middle.

Grand League Team for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars have not been able to beat Karachi Kings in the previous five encounters. Karachi have a better batting line-up and have played on this ground in the previous game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.