Fantasy Cricket
Last updated: February 2, 2025

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 30 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

The final league match of the SA20 2025 features Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town at Newlands, Cape Town.

It’s dead rubber as MI Cape Town are through to the semifinals and Pretoria Capitals are knocked out but the MI side would be looking to complete a clean sweep at home this season. 

Rashid Khan-led MICT top the table with 30 points, having won six and lost two games. Pretoria Capitals could only manage two wins in their nine games while losing five times. 

MICT vs PC: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult 

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c/wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Senuran Muthusamy, Tom Rogers, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters

MICT vs PC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands is a venue where bowlers have a slight edge but batters can score big once they’re set. The average first innings score here in the SA20 is around 154. Chasing has proven to be a better option at this ground with 10 out of 16 SA20 matches being won by the team batting second. 

As for the weather, Cape Town should be pleasant with no threat of rain and the temperature ranging around 24 degree Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Dewald Brevis (MICT) 

  • Dewald Brevis has smashed 200 runs this season at a strike rate of 188. 
  • Brevis is coming off 73 not-out off 32 and has picked a wicket each in the last two games.

Senuran Muthusamy (PC) 

  • Senuran Muthusamy has been one of the shining lights for Pretoria Capitals this season.
  • The left-arm spinner has taken nine wickets from seven innings at an economy of 7.

Rashid Khan (MICT)

  • Rashid Khan has taken nine wickets in the season at an economy of 7.13. 
  • One of the best in the business, Rashid remains a great fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)

  • Rassie van der Dussen is the top run-scorer in the ongoing SA20 with 330 runs at an average of 55 and strike rate of 134. 
  • He has only one fifty-plus score but has been very consistent. 

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

  • Ryan Rickelton has been in incredible form, scoring 259 runs in six innings at an average 52 and strike rate of 177. 
  • Rickelton has hit three half centuries in the competition. 

Will Jacks (PC)

  • Will Jacks has made 220 runs in the tournament at an average of 28 and strike rate of 136.
  • Jacks has two fifties in the season and has taken four wickets at 6.21 rpo. 

MICT vs PC Player to Avoid

Colin Ingram (MICT)

  • Colin Ingram is way past his good years and can be avoided. 

MICT vs PC Differential Pick 

Gideon Peters (PC)

  • Gideon Peters was impressive on his debut with 2 for 17. He is picked by around 10% fantasy players. 

Grand League Team for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction:

MI Cape Town have been a much better side this season with multiple players making impactful contributions in both departments. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, just haven’t clicked and kept making changes. MI Cape Town should win this game. 

MI Cape Town
MICT vs PC Predictions
Pretoria Capitals
SA20 2025

