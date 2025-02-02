MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 30 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The final league match of the SA20 2025 features Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town at Newlands, Cape Town.
It’s dead rubber as MI Cape Town are through to the semifinals and Pretoria Capitals are knocked out but the MI side would be looking to complete a clean sweep at home this season.
Rashid Khan-led MICT top the table with 30 points, having won six and lost two games. Pretoria Capitals could only manage two wins in their nine games while losing five times.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c/wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Senuran Muthusamy, Tom Rogers, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters
Newlands is a venue where bowlers have a slight edge but batters can score big once they’re set. The average first innings score here in the SA20 is around 154. Chasing has proven to be a better option at this ground with 10 out of 16 SA20 matches being won by the team batting second.
As for the weather, Cape Town should be pleasant with no threat of rain and the temperature ranging around 24 degree Celsius.
Dewald Brevis (MICT)
Senuran Muthusamy (PC)
Rashid Khan (MICT)
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Will Jacks (PC)
Colin Ingram (MICT)
Gideon Peters (PC)
MI Cape Town have been a much better side this season with multiple players making impactful contributions in both departments. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, just haven’t clicked and kept making changes. MI Cape Town should win this game.